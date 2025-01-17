Kaiju No. 8 chapter 121: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 121 is set to release on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 12 am JST, according to the MANGA Plus website. Following the apparent debut of a new kaiju form for Kafka Hibino, fans are expecting the upcoming installment to see him get an advantage on the Meireki Era Mega Monster (Meireki for short).

While spoilers are unlikely to be made available given the digital publication nature of the series, various official sources have provided official release info for the next installment. Follow along as this article explains the officially confirmed release information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 121, speculates on what to expect, and more.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 121 release date and time

Hoshina and the others are likely to fall back in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 121 (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 121 is set to release at 12 am JST on Friday, January 31, 2025. Most international fans will thus see the issue become available sometime during the day on Thursday, January 30. A small portion of global readers will see the issue become available early on Friday morning, like Japanese viewers. The exact time of release will vary by region and time zone.

Trending

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 121 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Thursday, January 30, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Thursday, January 30, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 4PM, Thursday, January 30, 2025 Central European Time 5PM, Thursday, January 30, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Thursday, January 30, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Thursday, January 30, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Friday, January 31, 2025 Australia Central Daylight Time 1:30AM, Friday, January 31, 2025

Where to read Kaiju No. 8 chapter 121

Reno Ichikawa is likely the only source of help Kafka can rely on in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 121 and beyond (Image via Production I.G)

Fans can read the issue via Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shuieisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

MANGA Plus and Viz Media’s website offer free viewings of the first and latest three issues in a series. Shonen Jump+ is a paid, subscription-based platform that allows readers access to series in their entirety.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 120 recap

Expand Tweet

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 120 began with Kafka Hibino reviving and telling Mina Ashiro that he’d be back, leaving her with a shocked look on her face. Focus then shifted to Kafka landing his blow on Meireki as seen in chapter 119’s final pages.

As a maelstrom of energy surrounded Kafka, he sent Meireki flying. Gen Narumi, still alive, happily said he successfully passed the baton, smiling ferociously as he asked Kafka to show them what he’s got.

Kafka stood tall as Meireki recovered from the blow, with Akira, Itami, and others at Kaiju Self-Defense Force command shocked at his revival. Itami said they didn’t have the upper hand yet, as Meireki attacked Kafka with another glyph attack, sending blood and debris flying everywhere. However, Kafka not only stood tall, but fully ate the attack and casually healed the massive damage it did to him.

Hoshina and others realized that there was something different about him now as Kafka told the beast within him that he understood and was about to release his power.

As Kafka powered up, a flashback began which saw Kafka muse on his origins and apologize to his younger self, who in turn approved of current Kafka and stood with him. The issue ended with a return to reality where Kafka seemingly shed his kaiju skin in order to reveal a new, presumably stronger form.

What to expect from Kaiju No. 8 chapter 121 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 121 should open up with Kafka’s continued assault on Meireki, especially considering the focus given to his apparent new form at chapter 120’s end. While he may not dominate Meireki at first, he should slowly build to that point, with their, at least, being even in power being apparently clear from the start.

Hoshina, Narumi, and Mina will likely reunite and discuss whether or not they should, or even can, do anything to help Kafka here. The trio should decide to instead leave it to him, at least falling back to a safe distance, if not fully evacuating from the area. The issue should then end with Kafka beginning to tap into his true full power, teasing a major blow to start the subsequent release.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback