10 anime transformations that had the most impact on the story

Unique anime transformations are what make a shonen series stand out when compared to other series. However, not all anime transformations have the same impact as some transformations are so much more impactful to the story than others. Hence, here we shall take a look at ten anime transformations that had the most impact on the story.

One must keep in mind that these are not the most iconic transformations, but the ones that had a lasting impact. This could include transformations that helped other characters learn about new heights they could reach, or confirm an urban legend that they had been hearing about for a long time.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from some manga.

Luffy's Gear 5 and 9 other anime transformations that had the most impact on the story

1) Son Goku's Super Saiyan transformation

Goku's Super Saiyan transformation (Image via Toei Animation)

Goku's Super Saiyan transformation is easily one of the most iconic anime transformations. While the late manga creator initially introduced the transformation to avoid inking Goku's hair, it ended up being the most impactful transformation in the story as it allowed the manga creator to introduce many transformations to a variety of Saiyan characters.

If it hadn't been for the Super Saiyan transformation, there would not have been as many anime transformations as there are today.

2) Ryomen Sukuna's Heian form transformation

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Shueisha)

Ryomen Sukuna was touted as the big bad villain of Jujutsu Kaisen from the very start. However, besides his appearance in Yuji and Megumi's bodies, fans never truly got to see him in his true Heian form until he began transforming into the same during the Shinjuku Showdown Arc.

Unfortunately, the form saw him manifest an additional pair of arms and a mouth, allowing him to become the most dangerous cursed energy user. This anime transformation set up the final fight in the anime as every jujutsu sorcerer began teaming up with each other to take him down.

3) Monkey D. Luffy's Gear 5 transformation

Monkey D. Luffy Gear 5 (Image via Toei Animation)

While One Piece protagonist Monkey D. Luffy has had multiple gear transformations since the start of the series, his Gear 5 transformation, or so-called manifestation into the new Joy Boy is one of the most impactful anime transformations.

This is because Joy Boy was foreshadowed in the series for quite a long time, from back in the Fish-Man Island Arc. The best part is that the manga series has yet to entirely delve into the lore. This means that fans can expect much more of Gear 5's impact in the story's future.

4) Son Gohan's Super Saiyan 2 transformation

Gohan Super Saiyan 2 (Image via Toei Animation)

Gohan's Super Saiyan 2 transformation was one of the most impactful anime transformations. Until the Cell Games Saga of Dragon Ball Z, not many characters besides Goku got their time in the limelight. This is because Goku was arguably the strongest fighter amongst the Z warriors.

However, this scenario entirely changed during the Cell Games as Goku was no longer the strongest character in the franchise, but his son, Gohan. This effectively allowed a side character to get their time in the limelight. Moreover, with the transformation, the anime finally completed the story arc surrounding Gohan's potential strength.

5) Ichigo Kurosaki's Vasto Lorde transformation

Ichigo Kurosaki as seen in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ichigo Kurosaki's Vasto Lorde transformation saw his Hollow part take over his body after Espada Ulquiorra Cifer blasted a hole through his chest. This transformation effectively allowed Ichigo to access his Hollow powers. Moreover, the overwhelming strength allowed the Shinigami to defeat the Espada.

Fans should also note that the Vasto Lorde transformation helped him get a better picture of how strong his Hollow side was.

6) Naruto Uzumaki's Sage Mode transformation

Naruto Uzumaki Sage Mode (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto Uzumaki's Sage Mode was inarguably the most impactful anime transformation in the Naruto franchise. Since the start of the series, everyone looked down on Naruto for being a Jinchuriki. Hence, the protagonist wanted to make a name for himself to help him in his dream to become the Hokage.

With Naruto's Sage Mode, he was able to save the Hidden Leaf Village from Pain's destruction. This effectively helped Naruto become Konoha's hero, helping him become the Hokage one day.

7) Eren Yeager's Attack Titan transformation

Eren Yeager's Attack Titan (Image via WIT Studio)

Attack on Titan's very first episode saw protagonist Eren Yeager losing his mother due to a titan attack. Since then, Eren wished to eradicate all titans, seeing him join the Survey Corps. However, as fate would have it, Eren discovered his mysterious ability to turn into the Attack Titan.

This transformation helped Eren fight several titans. Additionally, the transformation helped set up the fact that humans were capable of transforming into titans. But it was only later revealed that all Titans were once humans.

8) Gon Freecss' Limitation Transformation

Gon Freecss' Limitation Transformation (Image via Madhouse)

Gon Freecss had always been a happy-go-lucky protagonist in the Hunter x Hunter series. However, all of this changed after he discovered that Chimera Ant Neferopitou had killed Kite. The sheer rage of learning the same saw Gon use his nen to transform into an adult. Right after, he mercilessly beat up Neferopitou, killing the Chimera Ant.

This anime transformation allowed fans to see the other side of Gon's personality. Unfortunately, that moment was likely the first and last time fans got to see Gon use the Limitation transformation.

9) Frieza's transformations

Frieza in his second form (Image via Toei Animation)

While it is true that Goku's Super Saiyan transformation was what became the most impactful anime transformation from Dragon Ball Z, fans must remember that Frieza showcasing his four different forms throughout the fight was what essentially established the pros and cons of different forms.

Firstly, the transformations essentially confirmed that aliens were capable of transcending into new forms. In addition, it helped set the narrative of how huge forms were often stronger, while smaller forms were often faster.

10) Reiner and Bertholdt's transformations

Bertholdt and Reiner as seen in Attack on Titan (Image via WIT Studio)

While Eren Yeager's transformation into the Attack Titan and Founding Titan could easily be accounted as the most iconic transformations in the anime, Reiner and Bertholdt's transformations into the Armored and Colossal Titans had a far bigger impact on the story.

The transformations themselves did not have as much impact as the meaning behind them. Reiner and Bertholdt had been friends with Eren since the early days of the anime. However, in reality, the two Titan shifters were the ones responsible for driving everyone out of Shiganshina and the death of Eren's mother.

These are our picks for the anime transformations that had the most impact on the story. If we missed out on any, do comment them.

