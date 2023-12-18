Reiner Braun's aged look in Attack on Titan stems from profound trauma, notably as a warrior and Titan shifter. Untreated PTSD exacerbates the toll on his mental and physical health, as reflected in his appearance. A complex and tragic character, Reiner grapples with the burdens of responsibility, guilt, and the internal conflict between loyalties and identity.

His role as the formidable Armored Titan intensifies the weight he bears, symbolizing the relentless struggles he endures. The series portrays Reiner as a poignant embodiment of the costs of war, both in the external battles he faces and the internal battles within himself.

Attack on Titan: Reiner Braun's trauma and aging

Reiner Braun from the first season of the anime series (Image via Wit Studio)

Reiner Braun undergoes significant trauma throughout Attack on Titan, which undoubtedly contributes to his aged appearance. As the series progresses, Reiner's character is explored in-depth, revealing the immense psychological burden he carries.

The weight of his actions, particularly his involvement in the Fall of Wall Maria, weighs heavily on him, leading to immense guilt and mental anguish. This constant emotional strain takes a toll on Reiner both mentally and physically, causing him to age prematurely.

Reiner Braun as shown in the final season of the anime series (Image via MAPPA)

The revelation of his true identity as a warrior from Marley further exacerbates Reiner's inner turmoil. He finds himself torn between his loyalty to Marley and his growing attachment to the people within the walls. This conflict adds an immense amount of stress and pressure on Reiner, leading to further deterioration in his appearance.

Attack on Titan: Reiner Braun and the armored Titan

Reiner as the Armored Titan (Image via MAPPA)

Reiner Braun is known for his role as the Armored Titan. The Armored Titan is one of the Nine Titans in Attack on Titan and is renowned for its incredible durability and strength. Reiner possesses the power of the Armored Titan, which is characterized by its hardened armor plates and immense defensive capabilities.

The Armored Titan's appearance is heavily influenced by Reiner Braun himself. The hulking frame and hardened armor plates of the Titan draw inspiration from the American professional wrestler Brock Lesnar. This design choice emphasizes the armored nature of the Titan, highlighting its imperviousness to blades and bullets.

A snapshot of the Armored Titan (Image via Wit Studio)

However, despite its formidable defenses, the Armored Titan can be pierced by powerful weaponry, such as the anti-Titan artillery used by the Mid-East Allied Forces. Reiner Braun's role as the Armored Titan intertwines with his journey and contributes to his aging. The battles he engages in, the injuries sustained, and the toll of transforming into the Titan multiple times all take a toll on his body and accelerate the aging process.

Final Thoughts

Bertholdt, Reiner, and Annie (Image via Wit Studio)

Reiner Braun's aged appearance in Attack on Titan can be attributed to a combination of factors. The trauma he experiences throughout the series, coupled with the immense guilt and psychological burden he carries, contributes to his premature aging. Furthermore, his role as the Armored Titan and the physical toll it takes on his body further accelerate the process.

Attack on Titan masterfully portrays the complexities of its characters, and Reiner Braun's aging serves as a visual representation of the emotional and physical strain he endures. The series explores the impact of trauma and the consequences of one's actions, highlighting the toll it can take on an individual.