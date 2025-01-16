Kaiju No. 8 chapter 120: Kafka’s new strength on full display as his origins are expanded on

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 120 was expected to see the fight between Kafka Hibino and the Meireki Era Mega Monster (Meireki for short) continue after Kafka’s revival and power up. Officially released in Japan on Friday, January 17, 2025, the installment did indeed see their fight continue, but not with the focus and development fans were expecting.

Instead, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 120 took some time to revisit Kafka’s origins and further explore them, specifically detailing the emotions he felt as a child watching his home get destroyed. While chapter 120 isn’t as action-packed as fans expected likewise, it clears the way for the series to focus exclusively on this climactic fight in the coming weeks and months.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 120 sees Kafka make peace with his childhood self before powering up vs Meireki

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 120 began with Kafka Hibino telling a shocked Mina Ashiro he’ll be back before he runs off to confront Meireki. Mina was left watching from afar, with blood staining the rock Kafka was propped up against while out of commission. Meanwhile, his first punch on Meireki proved incredibly effective, destroying the area around the two before sending Meireki flying.

Soshiro Hoshina looked on bewildered, while an injured but still alive Gen Narumi said he successfully passed the baton before asking Kafka to show them what he’s got. Akira Kurusu, meanwhile, confirmed that it was indeed Kaiju No. 8 on the frontlines again, with Keiji Itami thinking to himself that this doesn’t necessarily mean they have the advantage. On cue, Meireki attacked Kafka with his long–range glyph attack, sending blood spurting everywhere.

However, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 120 saw Kafka’s body instantly heal the damage, successfully shielding his core again as a result. Hoshina and Itami both noticed this and clearly grew concerned, recognizing something different about him. Kafka, meanwhile, told the beast within him to relax since he was about to release his true power. This confused Hoshina as a massive burst of energy began swirling around Kafka in his kaiju form.

Kafka and Mina's origins are revisited in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 120 (Image via Production I.G)

A flashback then began to the day Kafka and Mina’s hometown was attacked by a Kaiju, with Kafka revealing he was the very first to notice it. He reported it immediately before rushing to his city, but lamented that this was all he could do as the destruction spread. He lamented not being anything he dreamed of at the time, like a commander with 99% unleashed force, skilled with a sword and gun, a superhero, or anything but a powerless child.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 120 saw Kafka remember what he could’ve saved if he was any of those things. He remembered the house his father built by taking out loans, the stationery store where his grandma bought him a toy pencil case, the fried chicken restaurant where his mom worked, the park where he played and fought with friends, the game console he loved, and finally, Mina’s pet calico cat.

As a childhood version of himself stood by a sobbing Mina, he wondered what things would be like if he could’ve saved them all. However, he added that this only made him hate himself as a child. Suddenly, an adult version of Kafka appears behind the younger one, telling him it’s time to put those thoughts to rest. Adult Kafka continued that while the path he took may be different from what his younger self imagined, he’ll still fight as pridefully as his young self would've wanted.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 120 saw Kafka try to walk away after this, but his childhood self tugged at him while wearing a sinister smile. The two then stood side by side as they readied themselves for the fight of their lives. In reality, the skin of Kafka’s skull-like kaiju face began cracking, shocking all others on the battlefield. The issue ended with the cracks spreading across Kafka’s entire body, revealing an all-white form underneath which is presumably his ultimate transformation.

In summation

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 120 sees Kafka prepare for the fight of his life (Image via Production I.G)

Chapter 120 is an incredibly exciting issue for the series, even if it didn’t quite take the route fans were expecting and/or hoping for. However, it did excitingly demonstrate Kafka’s powerup and just how effective it will prove in the fight against Meireki. This being done in combination with a retrospective on Kafka’s origins likewise heightens the coming fight’s importance as a key step in Kafka’s character arc.

