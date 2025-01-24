Kaiju No. 8 chapter 121: What to expect

With Kafka Hibino’s titular form not only back in action but seemingly in a powered up state, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 121 will likely be an action-packed issue. Likewise, given how overwhelmingly powerful the Meireki Era Mega Monster (Meireki for short) has proven to be, fans are extremely curious to see how the pair match up.

However, a major complication arises in the form of the series’ digital publication nature. This approach makes it naturally averse to the creation of a reliable spoiler process, which typically relies on early printing in paper magazines. Likewise, it’s almost certain that fans do not get any reliable spoilers for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 121.

That being said, it’s relatively obvious what Kaiju No. 8 chapter 121’s main focus will likely be, even without the assistance of verifiable spoilers for the upcoming issue. The issue will likely find a way to demonstrate that Kafka is at least evenly matched with Meireki. However, it’s more likely than not that additional aid will come to his side in the form of Reno Ichikawa.

Trending

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 121 likely to see Mina Ashiro recognize that Kafka can no longer change back to human

Expand Tweet

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 121 should begin with a brief focus on Kafka as he quickly addresses Gen Narumi and Soshiro Hoshina. They’ll likely ask how he’s still able to fight as well as what this new form is, to which Kafka will likely say he doesn’t know. They should then ask him if he can defeat Meireki like this, to which he’s also likely to say that he doesn’t know. However, he should add that it’s time to find out before sprinting into battle, leaving the two behind.

From the first blow Kafka lands on Meireki in this form, it should become obvious that Kafka’s new strength is a level which totally outclasses his previous form. Likewise, Kafka should be able to land a string of attacks immediately as Meireki recovers from the blow it took in chapter 120. Narumi, Hoshina, Mina Ashiro, and all those at the Kaiju Self Defense Force headquarters, as well as civilians watching, will likely grow hopeful and cheer Kafka on.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 121 should then show fans that Meireki isn’t done yet, seeing it land a massive blow on Kafka. However, he’ll likely be shown as unfazed, further inspiring hope and excitement in all those watching him. Focus should shift to Reno Ichikawa and the others dealing with the miscellaneous daikaiju, which should be handled by now. Iharu Furuhashi and the others will likely be celebrating Kafka’s apparent victory, while Reno looks concerned.

Expand Tweet

Focus should then return to Kafka and his fight, where he’ll land another devastating blow on Meireki which may all but kill it. Kafka will likely say something to the souls within him that birthed the Flying Larva, expressing his joy that he could help achieve their dream. However, as he goes to finish off Meireki, it’s likely that the beast will either show a new level of power in its same form, or undergo a transformation to reach new heights.

In either scenario, Kafka will likely begin to get overwhelmed, realizing even with his new power that he can’t take on this creature alone. As he panics about Mina, Narumi, and Hoshina all being unable to fight, Reno Ichikawa should arrive in the nick of time, saving Kafka from a major attack as the issue ends.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback