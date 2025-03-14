Solo Leveling anime surpasses a major Demon Slayer record on Crunchyroll, comes after One Piece

While fans know that the Solo Leveling anime has been a major success since its premiere, the series has taken their success further by surpassing Demon Slayer's record on Crunchyroll. Shockingly, considering the numbers, One Piece could be the next in line.

Ad

As anime fans would know, One Piece and Demon Slayer have dominated the anime space in their own right. One Piece has dominated for over two decades, while Demon Slayer has helped a new wave of fans get into anime in recent years. Amidst their dominance, Solo Leveling anime has appeared out of thin air and could end up as the number 1 anime on Crunchyroll.

Solo Leveling anime surpasses Demon Slayer as the second most popular anime on Crunchyroll

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As fans might remember, only a month after Solo Leveling season 2 premiered on Crunchyroll, the anime surpassed Jujutsu Kaisen as the third most-rated anime on Crunchyroll.

However, after just a month, the anime has further shown its dominance by surpassing Demon Slayer as the second most rated anime on the streaming platform. While the ratings do not prove that Solo Leveling is better than Demon Slayer, it is a clear sign of its rising popularity.

Ad

Sung Jinwoo as seen in Solo Leveling anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

When Solo Leveling became the third most popular anime on Crunchyroll, there was a difference of over 85,000 ratings between it and the second-placed anime. However, in just a month, Solo Leveling surpassed Demon Slayer's numbers to take over its position.

Ad

In comparison, One Piece only has about 7,000 more ratings than Solo Leveling. Therefore, it is highly likely that the Solo Leveling anime might surpass One Piece to become the most popular anime on Crunchyroll within weeks, if not days.

Fans' reaction to Solo Leveling anime's rising dominance on Crunchyroll

Most Solo Leveling fans were stoked to see their favorite anime becoming the second most popular anime on Crunchyroll. With that, they were certain that it would become the most popular anime after the Beru fight.

Ad

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the Solo Leveling anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Meanwhile, other fans added that reaching No.1 with only two seasons was insane. That said, it would have been much fairer if One Piece was available globally on Crunchyroll.

Ad

"SL is taking the lead after the Beru fight fr," one fan said.

"Reaching #1 with only 2 seasons is insane ngl. It would’ve been fair if Op was also available globally on Crunchyroll," another fan added.

"That’s awesome and all! But once the Infinity Castle movies are out, tables will turn again. And that's just the beauty of anime. When certain arcs peak interest!," another fan said.

Ad

"Shounen fans just let any slop rise to the top huh? Good for them I suppose," other fan said.

Another fan rejoiced at the recent dominance of the Solo Leveling anime. However, they were certain that the positions would see a dramatic shift after the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movies come out.

As for other fans, they criticized shonen anime fans for helping any anime rise to the top as long as it featured good animation quality.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback