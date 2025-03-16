Gnosia anime confirms October 2025 premiere, main cast and staff with new PV and visual

On Sunday, March 16, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the Gnosia anime unveiled a new promotional video and a key visual. The short video revealed the anime's October 2025 release window and the information regarding the main cast and staff. However, the exact release date remains undisclosed.

Gnosia anime serves as an adaptation of the social deduction visual novel RPG game developed by Petit Depotto. The original video game was released in June 2019 for the PS Vita. Later, the game was ported to Nintendo Switch in December 20, and Stream (Windows) in January 2022. The game is also available now on PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Gnosia anime's new trailer reveals the October 2025 debut

According to the latest promotional video shared by the anime's official staff on Sunday, March 16, 2025, Gnosia anime is set to premiere in October 2025, i.e., in Fall 2025. The anime's staff shall announce a narrower release date sooner rather than later.

The new trailer features the Gnosia anime's main cast, including Raqio, Setsu, Gina, SQ, and Yuri. The video teases the anime's plot, where the characters must identify the Gnosia, a deadly and mysterious threat. Aside from highlighting the survival trope, the PV displays the anime's impressive animation quality.

The main cast members for the Gnosia anime are:

Hiroki Nanami as Raqio

Chika Anzai as Yuri

Ikumi Hasegawa as Setsu

Asami Seto as Gina

Akari Kito as SQ

The trailer previews the character voices of the announced cast members. Besides the PV, the official staff unveiled a key visual for the anime. The illustration features the anime's protagonist, Yuri, who is surrounded by Raqio, Gina, SQ, and Setsu. Behind them, the visual displays silhouettes of the characters.

Notably, the anime's official site and X account confirmed that the voice actors of the five primary cast will attend the anime's special stage event at the Aniplex Booth at AnimeJapan 2025 on March 22, 2025.

Staff and the plot of Gnosia anime

Yuri, as seen in the PV (Image via Domerica)

Along with the cast members, the sci-fi anime's trailer reveals the main staff. Kazuya Ichikawa directs the Gnosia anime at Studio Domerika, with Jukki Hanada overseeing and writing the series scripts. Arisa Matsura adapts Kotori's original artwork for animation purposes as the character designer. Hideyuki Fukusawa is listed as the show's music composer.

Other staff members include Mayumi Kamada and Mari Takada as the Art Directors, Ryosuke Naya as the Sound Director, Studio Mausu in the Sound Production, Tatsuya Nomura as the Photography Director, Yoshitaka Kimura from Aniplex and Toru Kawakatsu from Petit Depotto as the Producers, and Fumiya Matsuzaki as the Jinro Supervisor.

Based on the original video game, the anime is set in a drifting spaceship, where the boarders must identify a mysterious and deadly threat called the Gnosia. However, the Gnosia can lie and pretend to be human. That's why, Yuri and others want to see through the creature's deceits and eradicate them.

