Crunchyroll to screen Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon in US, Canada for limited theatrical run

Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda via email correspondence that it and Sony Pictures Entertainment will screen the Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon anime film in the United States and Canada. However, the screenings are an event-style limited run, and will only screen for three days in these select North American regions on April 13, 14, and 16, 2025.

As of this article’s writing, these are the only currently announced screening dates for the Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon anime film in the United States and Canada. While Crunchyroll did not inform Sportskeeda when tickets for this event-style screening would go on sale, fans can expect this to happen sometime in the next few weeks.

Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon to stream in US, Canada with both English dub and Japanese with English subtitles

While the Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon screenings will be in an event-style limited run, the screenings will at least give fans a choice in how they watch. Crunchyroll confirmed that the film will stream in both an English dub, and the original Japanese with English subtitles. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the film will debut a new ending theme song for the series, titled “Invincible” and performed by Grammy Award-winning American pop band OneRepublic.

The anime film will serve as both a compilation film of the events of the television anime series’ first season, and debut an exclusive all-new original episode titled “Hoshina’s Day Off.” The episode will focus on Reno Ichikawa, getting a rare day off for Defense Force members. Unsure of what to do, he notices that Soshiro Hoshina is also off and up to something. He and Iharu Furuhashi decide to tail Hoshina, but the mission takes an unexpected turn as the day goes on.

Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon opens in 32 theaters in Japan for a limited three-week run starting on Friday, March 28, 2025. Like the North American screenings, the film will also feature the “Hoshina’s Day Off” episode in its Japanese screenings. A trailer for the film was previously released, highlighting both the condensed recap of season 1’s events and what to expect from the “Hoshina’s Day Off” original episode.

The film was also previously announced as screening “worldwide” at the Jump Festa ‘25 event, where the aforementioned trailer was first revealed. While Crunchyroll has only informed Sportskeeda of the North American screening info as of this article’s writing, it’s expected that additional release information will be revealed.

The series serves as the television anime adaptation of creator Naoya Matsumoto’s original manga series of the same name. Matsumoto’s manga began serialization in July 2020 on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ platform, where it is still ongoing today. The anime’s first season premiered in April 2024, with the second season slated for a July 2025 release window.

