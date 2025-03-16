Sound! Euphonium 'Final Movie' is announced for 2026

On March 16, 2025, Sound! Euphonium 'Final Movie' was announced during the series' 10th anniversary event. The announcement was made through a teaser video revealing the finale's 2026 release window. More information about the new voice casting and staff members will be revealed in the upcoming months.

The Sound! Euphonium 'Final Movie' is based on a novel series written by Ayano Takeda and illustrated by Nikki Asada. The novel was serialized between 2013 and 2024 and has 14 volumes in publication (1 in English). The novel has inspired various media adaptations, including numerous manga and anime adaptations.

Sound! Euphonium 'Final Movie' (Hibike! Euphonium final movie) set to be released in 2026

The teaser video for Sound! Euphonium 'Final Movie' commenced with a cinematic view of the series' world setting. The video started with the year 2015 (when the series' first season aired) and continued until 2024 (when the latest sequel, season 3, aired) while showcasing the protagonists' journey.

Afterward, the teaser video entered 2026, where the protagonists were seen practicing their instruments in a seminar hall with the focus on the line 'music isn't over yet.' The last part of the video announced the theatrical screening of season 3 and ended with the unveiling of the Sound! Euphonium 'Final Movie' release window, in 2026.

Sound! Euphonium is animated by the animation studio, Kyoto Animation (Kobayashi's Dragon Maid, Violet Evergarden, and Clannad). The anime series is divided into different parts: the first season aired in 2015, the second season in 2016, the third sequel (Sound! Euphonium: Our Promise: A Brand New Day movie) in 2019, the fourth sequel (Sound! Euphonium: Ensemble Contest Arc movie) and the latest sequel (season 3) in 2024.

The anime's main voice casting is expected to return in the Sound! Euphonium 'Final Movie' includes Kumiko Oumae, voiced by Tomoyo Kurosawa (Takada-chan from Jujutsu Kaisen), Reina Kousaka by Chika Anzai (Chisato from Lycoris Recoil), and Asuka Tanaka by Minako Kotobuki (Tsumugi from K-On!).

Sound! Euphonium 'Final Movie' synopsis

Reina and Kumiko as seen in the anime (Image via Kyoto Animation)

As of this article's publication, the anime's production team has yet to unveil a proper synopsis for the finale. However, given the movie's title, it might showcase Kumiko and her music band trying to achieve the gold medal at the national level.

The anime tells the tale of Kumiko Oumae, a music enthusiast who left her passion after a horrible experience at the National Music Band Competition. After getting a new start at a new school, Kumiko encounters Reina Kousaka, a girl from Kumiko's previous school. Together, these two strike to reach the top again as musicians with the help of some other friends.

