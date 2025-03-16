One Piece Live Action wins two Children's and Family Emmy Awards

On March 15, 2025, One Piece Live Action scored two major awards during the 3rd Children's and Family Emmy Awards ceremony. The live-action series won awards for the best stunt coordination and original song and was nominated in 9 other categories including outstanding cinematography and casting.

One Piece Live Action is based on a manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. The manga series started its serialization in 1997 and has so far compiled 111 volumes in publication (108 in English). The manga has inspired various media projects including various spin-off manga series, anime, and game adaptations.

One Piece Live Action wins big at the 3rd Children's and Family Emmy Awards

The Children's and Family Emmy Awards is a yearly award ceremony and are considered a part of the original Emmy Awards. The award ceremony appreciates the best media projects of the year and started in 2022. This year, the 3rd Children's and Family Emmy Awards took place and One Piece Live Action was on the hot plate.

The live-action series was nominated in 11 categories, ranging from the best casting to the best original song, and was only behind Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Sesame Street, and The Spiderwick Chronicles. The ceremony took place on March 15, 2025, in Los Angeles California, and the One Piece Live Action bagged two major accolades during this ceremony.

The first award that the live-action series won was the 'Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Live Action Program,' given to Franz Spilhaus (the live-action series' assistant director and cinematographer) and Darrell McLean (the Iive-action series' stunt coordinator).

The second award was the 'Outstanding Original Song for a Children’s and Young Teen Program,' given to the live-action series music composers (Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli) for their song My Sails are Set. The Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV series won 4 out of the remaining 9 nominations for One Piece Live Action.

One Piece synopsis

The Straw Hat Pirates as seen in the live-action (Image via Netflix)

One Piece is an action-adventure anime series telling the tale of a young boy named Monkey D Luffy who aspires to become the King of the Pirates. So, after reaching the proper age, he set sail to gather a crew who would help him achieve his dream.

However, the path to becoming a pirate king is filled with impeccable hardships Luffy never imagined. With the help of his crew who believe in their captain, will Luffy be able to achieve his dream of becoming the King of Pirates?

