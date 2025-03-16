Solo Leveling anime surpasses One Piece to become the true Monarch of Crunchyroll

On March 15, 2025, Solo Leveling was crowned as the most-rated anime series on Crunchyroll, an anime streaming website, after the airing of season 2's latest installment. This meant that A-1 Pictures' anime adaptation surpassed some big names, including One Piece and Demon Slayer, which took years to get to the top of this list.

Solo Leveling is based on a manhwa series written by Chugong and illustrated by DUBU from Redice Studios. The manhwa was serialized between 2018 and 2021, comprising 13 physical volumes (both in Japanese and English). The anime also received numerous anime and game adaptations.

Solo Leveling crowned as the most-rated anime on Crunchyroll

Sung Jinwoo, as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11 was released on March 5, 2025. Before the airing of this installment, the anime series was already at number two in the most-rated anime list on Crunchyroll. With the recent passing of Demon Slayer on this list, the anime sequel was expected to achieve more in the future, and it delivered beyond expectations.

The episode's production and direction were amazing on their own, but the series also reached unbelievable heights on Crunchyroll as 594,500 users of this website rated the series, as of this writing. This made the anime sequel the most-rated anime series on this streaming platform, surpassing some big names.

The A-1 Pictures anime adaptation reached so many ratings in the span of only 23 episodes, whereas other anime series like One Piece (1000+ episodes) and Demon Slayer (63 episodes) managed to get to the top in a span of years.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 summary

The black ant (Ant King) as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11, titled It's Going To Get Even More Intense, saw the Korean Hunters successfully kill the Ant Queen through a coordinated attack. However, her cry before death worried Yoonho, and his worries proved right as every ant around the island started approaching the Ant Queen.

As the Korean Hunters were getting ready for battle, a black ant entered the cave and shook everyone to their soul. After eating the Ant Queen, the black ant overpowered every Korean Hunter and rushed to the outside where Gotou Ryuji was about to escape the island. The black ant cornered him, and despair covered the 4th Jeju Island Raid.

Final thoughts and the future

Given that the series only has two episodes left, things might be complicated in the future.

One Piece anime is set to return in April 2025, meaning that it might regain more ratings. Similarly, Demon Slayer is also returning as the Infinity Castle movie trilogy, but there is no telling if it will be uploaded on Crunchyroll. Solo Leveling fans should enjoy this achievement while it lasts.

