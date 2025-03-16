Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12 release date, where to watch, and more

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12 is set to be released on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 12 am JST. Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12 will air on Japanese streaming websites like ABEMA and Japanese channels like Tokyo MX. International fans can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw the Korean Hunter subdue the Ant Queen as the mysterious force massacred Japanese Hunters. As the Korean Hunters were celebrating their win, the mysterious force arrived on the spot. The mysterious force then fatally injured everyone and went after Gotou Ryuji. Despite his overconfidence, Gotou Ryuji was shook to the soul by his opponent's mana.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12 release date, time, and countdown

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12 will be released on March 23, 2025, at 12 am (according to Japanese Standard Time). The release dates and timing will vary based on different regions of the world.

Some of them are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday March 22, 2025 7 am Eastern Time Saturday March 22, 2025 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday March 22, 2025 3 pm Central European Time Saturday March 22, 2025 4 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday March 22, 2025 8:30 pm Philippine Time Saturday March 22, 2025 11 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday March 23, 2025 12 am Australian Central Time Sunday March 23, 2025 1:30 am

Where to watch Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12?

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12 will air nationally on Japanese Television. The episode will also air on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, and Gunma TV. Similar to most of the series from the Winter 2025 Anime Season, the episode will also air on Japanese streaming websites like ABEMA, U-Next, and other related ones.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12 will be available for international fans on Crunchyroll. The episode will air 2:30 minutes after it airs in Japan, with English subtitles. The streaming options (in English) include Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11 recap

Korean Hunters march towards the Ant Queen (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11, titled It's Going to Get Even More Intense, commenced where it left off as Team Charlie was forced to attention after a mysterious force decapitated Akari Shimizu before them. Before long, every member of this team was decapitated. The episode then shifted to the main battleground where Korean Hunters located the Ant Queen.

After hunting down some worker ants, the Hunters located the Ant Queen with the help of Hunter Yoonho's vision. The Hunters then approached the Ant Queen, confident about their ability to win. Returning to the periphery of Jeju Island, the mysterious force kept killing Japanese Hunters as they couldn't even tell what was coming after them.

The Ant Queen defeated by Korean Hunters (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Fortunately, the Korean Hunters reached the Ant Queen, whom its worker ants protected. So, after Byunggyu boosted everyone's mana, the Korean Hunters charged at the Ant Queen in sync. Dongwook acted as a tank to hold back the Ant Queen, giving Cha Haein a chance to charge at the colossal ant with all she had.

With a final boost received from Byunggyu, Cha Haein decapitated the Ant Queen. Her demise marked the 'supposed' success of the 4th Jeju Island Raid as the entire country danced in joy. As expected, the Korean Hunters couldn't hold back their joy, with Yoonho wary of the Ant Queen's last cry. As expected, the cry signaled an upcoming calamity as every ant approached the Ant Queen.

The same mysterious force arrived at the Korean Hunters as they were getting ready for an upcoming battle. However, no one dared to move as they foresaw their death. The mysterious force, a black ant, ate her mother and immediately charged at the Korean Hunters. In a single blow, the black ant fatally injured Cha Haein, Choi Jongin, and Ma Dongwook.

However, Byunggyu was still present, and he kept healing Ma Dongwook. As expected, the black ant immediately subdued Dongwook and pierced Byunggyu's chest, presumably killing him. Even though Yoonho rushed to protect his best friend, the black ant was a menace and put the Korean Hunter in a chokehold. The black ant then spoke to Yoonho, demanding the whereabouts of the human's king.

The black ant then rushed outside, claiming the presence of someone powerful. On the island's periphery were Gotou Ryuji and his remaining teammates, ready to flee under the commands of their chairman. However, the black ant arrived and engulfed Gotou in an envelope, presumably slaying Japan's strongest Hunter.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12: What to expect? (Speculative)

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12 is titled Are You The King of Humans. As hinted by the climax of the previous episode, the next episode will see Sung Jinwoo enter Jeju Island, hoping to see what might be causing the massacre of S-rank Hunters. Moreover, Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12 might also confirm the life status of Gotou Ryuji.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12 might also see the black ant realize that Sung Jinwoo might be the true king of the humans, given his abilities and shadow army. So, fans might need to buckle up as Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12 might showcase a fight that might set a benchmark for shonen-genre anime.

