Is Solo Leveling's Jeju Island arc inspired by Hunter X Hunter's Chimera Ant arc?

Solo Leveling's Jeju Island Arc— an arc that is the series' longest and most intense— has begun. With Sung Jinwoo now an S-Rank, it was but natural that the Hunters Association would want him on this raid. However, Jinwoo prioritizes his sister and mother, whom he awoke through the Elixir of Life. Understandably, he declines to join the raid, for now.

Ad

When looking at this arc broadly, there is a sense that it drew inspiration from the Chimera Ant Arc from Hunter X Hunter. Yoshihiro Togashi's manga did it first, and in the modern era, Chugong's web novel featured something similar. So, the Jeju Island Arc did potentially draw inspiration from the Chimera Ant Arc, given the similarities, and likely improved upon it in its own way.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and reflects the author's opinion.

Ad

Trending

Solo Leveling's Jeju Island Arc might have been inspired by Hunter X Hunter's Chimera Ant Arc

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since its anime adaptation was announced, and pushed by the second season's announcement, Solo Leveling's Jeju Island Arc has been the series' most anticipated. Even beyond Jinwoo leveling up and growing to match an S-Rank Hunter— actually, even stronger— fans wanted to witness this arc brought to life. Now, about 10 episodes into season 2, they are getting their wish.

As of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10, the raid on Jeju Island has officially kicked off. Hunter teams have mobilized to attack the island, as relief teams stand by to minimize damage and eliminate stragglers. But Jinwoo is missing from these teams, having decided against joining the raid, as he now needs to care for his mother and sister. But then again, he can't simply stay away.

Ad

At the other end, Hunter X Hunter's Chimera Ant Arc featured similar happenings. After Greed Island, Gon and Killua learn of a newly emerging threat in Yorknew City. A surviving Ant Queen births soliders who eventually bring her humans as nourishment and with time, the Ant colony grows. Ultimately, the series introduces a new Ant King, Meruem, powerful and ruthless.

Meruem (Image via Madhouse)

In power, the new King attempts to hold a Selection Day to awaken Nen, but a fateful encounter leaves Meruem rethinking his opinion of humans. Nonetheless, a number of battles ensue, and Meruem's true strength is on display. Ultimately, rather than get defeated, he meets his end by succumbing to a poison that was self-created.

Ad

When comparing the two arcs, it does look like Solo Leveling's Jeju Island Arc took a few pages from Togashi's book. For instance, the introduction of a powerful new foe had fans on the edge of their seats. These entities, namely Beru and Meruem, proved nearly unbeatable, stomping out in a brutal fashion whoever dared oppose them.

Like Hunter X Hunter, Solo Leveling's Jeju Island Arc also features a high-stakes elimination mission against extremely powerful enemies. In each case, an Ant Queen breeds soldiers that grow increasingly stronger over time. A singular focus was the birth of the "new Ant King." Once more, like Togashi's manga, Solo Leveling's Hunters also suffered heavy losses in previous raids.

Ad

The final thematic similarity lies in a lone warrior facing an overwhelming power— in Solo Leveling's Jeju Island Arc, Jinwoo will take on Beru, while in Hunter X Hunter's Chimera Ant Arc, Gon faces Pitou and Netero fights Meruem. These fights, along with each arc's other battles, feature an exciting intensity, incredible character scenes and overall memorable moments.

Conclusion

Ant King (Image via Sportskeeda)

Solo Leveling's Jeju Island Arc is one of its most intense and highly anticipated arcs. With its high-stakes encounters, a monstrous enemy force, and the emergence of a near-unstoppable Ant King, comparisons to Hunter × Hunter's Chimera Ant Arc were natural.

Ad

Both arcs share striking similarities— from the isolated battlefield and powerful ant armies to the introduction of adversaries like Beru and Meruem.

The narrative structure of unsuccessful initial invasions, dominant hunter squads, and climactic 1v1 showdowns cement the connection. While Hunter X Hunter set the stage, Solo Leveling refined the concept in its own way, centering on Jinwoo’s personal journey.

Whether directly inspired by Yoshihiro Togashi’s work or not, Solo Leveling's Jeju Island Arc recreates a similar tension, excitement, and brutality that immortalized the Chimera Ant Arc.

Ad

Solo Leveling delivers a modern take on a similar premise, giving viewers a unique and thrilling experience, whilst paying homage to one of animanga’s most legendary arcs.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback