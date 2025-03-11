This Solo Leveling character has an uncanny similarity to Hunter X Hunter's Meruem than fans realize

In the vast landscape of anime, like the popular series Solo Leveling, character parallels often emerge across different stories, revealing fascinating connections that enrich our understanding of these fictional universes. Antagonists who undergo profound transformations often share patterns that transcend individual stories.

Ad

Beru from Solo Leveling and Meruem from Hunter x Hunter demonstrate their similarities as ant-based antagonists. They inhabit completely different universes yet share distinctive power systems while their development arcs display remarkable similarities in their origins and functions.

This comparison reveals overlooked parallels between these characters and adds complexity to their stories.

Disclaimer: The speculations and opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Origins: Royal Progeny of Ant Queens in Solo Leveling and Hunter X Hunter

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Both Meruem and Beru share the distinction of being born from ant queens as their most powerful offspring. The Chimera Ant Queen gave her life to deliver Meruem in Hunter X Hunter as her final masterpiece. The Queen consumed humans to combine their genetic material and create stronger progeny with Meruem being her ultimate evolutionary achievement.

Similarly, in Solo Leveling, Beru was the Ant King who emerged from a massive S-rank gate in Jeju Island. As the strongest creation of the queen ant monster, Beru commanded an army of ant soldiers and possessed extraordinary combat capabilities. This parallel origin as the ultimate creation of ant queens establishes the first significant connection between these characters.

Ad

Also read: Solo Leveling season 2 fans hail Sung Jinwoo as the 10th S-Rank Hunter

Position and Power: Unrivaled Monarchs in Solo Leveling and Hunter X Hunter

Beru as seen in the manhwa (Image via Kakao)

Meruem and Beru both occupied positions of absolute authority within their respective hierarchies. The moment Meruem was born he became the undisputed King of Chimera Ants as even the formidable Royal Guards bowed to him. Meruem demonstrated his superior strength right after birth when he killed and ate his fellow Chimera Ants to increase his power.

Ad

Beru managed the Ant King position on Jeju Island through his command of ant troops and exhibited dominance beyond all island monsters. Sung Jin-Woo needed every ounce of his power and the support of his shadow soldiers to overcome Beru, who demonstrated his exceptional S-rank threat level throughout the battle.

Also read: What is a Monarch's Domain in Solo Leveling? Explained

Narrative significance: Central figure vs. supporting character

Expand Tweet

Ad

The point at which these characters show significant differences emerges through their importance within the story. The Chimera Ant arc reveals Meruem as its primary character during Hunter X Hunter's most celebrated story segment.

Meruem stands as the dominant force of the Chimera Ant arc despite his limited appearance in only one storyline where he functions as both the main antagonist and protagonist. The entire arc derives its emotional power from Meruem's transformation from an instinct-driven being to one that forms deep emotional bonds with Komugi.

Ad

Also read: When does Sung Jinwoo reach level 100 in Solo Leveling? Explained

Through his transformation, he transcends villainy to become a full representation of the storyline's main themes regarding human nature and evolutionary progression. Beru, while prominent throughout Solo Leveling, never achieves the same narrative weight. After his defeat and subsequent resurrection as Jin-Woo's shadow, Beru transitions into a supporting role.

His most distinctive quality becomes his surprising retention of consciousness and personality despite being a shadow soldier. While he remains Jin-Woo's second-strongest shadow after Bellion and appears at significant moments throughout the story, even at the birth of Jin-Woo's son, his character lacks the profound development that defines Meruem.

Ad

Also read: Is Goto dead in Solo Leveling? Explained

Character evolution: Philosophical depth vs. loyal servitude

Meruem as he appears in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Meruem's evolution represents one of anime's most profound character arcs. Beginning as a creature of pure power and arrogance, his interactions with Komugi fundamentally change him. His experience playing Gungi with her teaches him humility followed by respect which leads to love.

Ad

The moment in which he requests Komugi's hand support while they both fall victim to poison marks one of anime's most touching scenes. Beru's development, while interesting, is comparatively limited. His evolution from mindless beast to a shadow with personality and consciousness represents a unique case among Jin-Woo's shadows.

However, this development primarily serves to make him an effective servant rather than exploring deeper themes. His loyalty and occasional humor make him memorable, but his character never transcends his role as Jin-Woo's powerful subordinate.

Ad

Also read: Who is the Absolute Being in Solo Leveling? Explained

Conclusion

Meruem and Beru (Image via Madhoue, Kakao)

While Beru has greater longevity in Solo Leveling, Meruem’s impact in Hunter x Hunter far surpasses his limited screen time. The Chimera Ant King’s philosophical and emotional transformation makes him one of anime’s most complex antagonists. In contrast, Beru, though popular, remains an extension of Jin-Woo’s power rather than an independent character.

Ad

This comparison highlights that character significance isn’t about screen time but narrative weight and thematic depth. Meruem’s brief yet profound journey continues to resonate with audiences because he transcended his villainous role, embodying the series’ most intricate exploration of humanity and moral complexity.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback