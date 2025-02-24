What is Jeju Island arc? Everything to know about Sung Jinwoo's next ordeal in Solo Leveling

The Jeju Island arc is one of the most pivotal arcs in Solo Leveling, and for good reason. It reveals the true power of monsters, as the series hasn’t shown viewers how dreadful they can be. The only monster mentioned with dread before the Jeju Island arc was Kamish, who was so powerful that he nearly destroyed most of America’s West Coast. Remnants of Kamish’s body are still being kept by the Federal Bureau of Hunters, and Thomas Andre used his fangs.

Ad

Another reason the Jeju Island arc is so compelling is that it pits two monsters against each other—Ant King and Sung Jin Woo. Sung Jin Woo has just returned from the Demon Castle after defeating Baran, and fans are eager to see how much he has grown in comparison to real-world threats.

At the beginning of the Jeju Island arc, Sung Jin Woo is invited to participate in the raid of one of Korea’s first S-Rank Gates, but he declines. However, when the battle against the Ant King becomes exceedingly difficult, and the Korean Hunters are on the verge of death, the Shadow Monarch swoops in to save the day.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and may contain spoilers from Solo Leveling.

Why the Jeju Island arc is one of the most gripping moments in Solo Leveling

The ants in the Jeju Island arc (Image via Chu Gong, DUBU)

Before viewers get to the Jeju Island arc, there are hints at various points in Solo Leveling. Choi Jong In and Baek Yoon Ho briefly discuss the S Rank Gate. The effects from the Island are shown to affect an Island in Japan, that’s when the Japanese Hunters swing into action. This is the first time viewers see hunters from a different country in the series. Thomas Andre also makes his debut in this arc as he meets with the head of the Hunter Association, Go Gun Hee.

Ad

As the Ants on Jeju Island become a significant problem, S-Rank Hunters from Japan agree to team up with S-Rank Hunters from South Korea. This marks the first collaboration between the two countries in Solo Leveling. While countries poach talent from each other, such as Hwang Dong Su moving from South Korea to America, the Japanese aim to eliminate the threat of Flying Ants attacking their homes.

Goto Ryuji is the Japanese hunter who presents the plan to the Hunter Association and outlines everyone’s roles. The Japanese Hunters intend to use themselves as bait to lure out the main forces of the ants, while the Koreans will target the Queen Ant and her guards, who do not engage in battle.

Ad

Goto was one of the key figures in the Jeju Island arc (Image via Chu Gong, DUBU)

Initially, the plan proceeds smoothly, with the Korean and Japanese Hunters fulfilling their respective roles. The Japanese Hunters lure most ants to confront them while the Korean Hunters attack the Ant Queen’s nest. When the Korean Hunters are on the verge of defeating the Ant Queen, she cries out for help. Outside the Queen’s nest, the Japanese Hunters start getting beheaded by a fast figure.

Ad

This figure is later revealed to be the Ant King, who easily overwhelms the entire Korean Team. But he is unable to eliminate them thanks to S Rank Healer Min Byung Gyu. The Hunter is ultimately killed by the Ant King, marking one of the saddest deaths in Solo Leveling. When Goto Ryuji does not hear from his teammates, he searches for them on the Island, prompting the Ant King to strike and kill him.

Ad

After the Ant King finishes off Goto, he returns to the nest to find Sung Jin Woo there. This encounter leads to one of the most epic battles in Solo Leveling. Sung Jin Woo emerges victorious, and his Shadow Army defeats the remaining Ants. The Ant King is later revived and incorporated into Sung Jin Woo’s Shadow Army.

Final thoughts

The Jeju Island arc is where most of the Solo Leveling world recognizes Sung Jin-Woo’s ability. He is no longer just another S-Rank Hunter from South Korea; he becomes one of the strongest hunters in the world.

Ad

The reason why Japanese Hunters take the Jeju Island raid seriously is because they want to reduce the number of South Korean S-Rank Hunters. Before Goto is killed by the Ant King, his initial plan was to leave the Island without any regard for the Korean Hunters.

Also Read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback