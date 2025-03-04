5 Solo Leveling A-rank Hunters who deserved to be S-rank (and 5 S-rank hunters who should’ve been A-rank)

Solo Leveling has a well-established ranking system whereby hunters are categorized according to their strength, with S-rank being the best. However, there are some A-rank hunters in the story whose abilities are almost equal to or even greater than those of S-rank hunters, so it seems unjust for them to be classified lower.

On the other hand, not all S-rank hunters really justified the title, as some did not have the skills or power required at that level.

The inconsistencies in ranking created scenarios where deserving hunters were overlooked and others were overestimated. Whether by politics, latent potential, or individual development, some hunters clearly belonged in another rank. The following are five Solo Leveling A-rank hunters who should have been S-rank and five S-rank hunters who could have been A-rank.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion solely and not Sportskeeda as a publication. It also includes spoilers from the manhwa, and the list is not ranked in any particular order.

Gina and 4 other Solo Leveling A-rank Hunters who deserved to be S-rank

1) Woo Jinchul

Woo Jin-Chul as seen in anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Woo Jinchul is a committed hunter and a senior officer in the Korean Hunters Association, ultimately rising to serve as its Chairman. His experience, keen senses, and high-pressure situation skills made him exceptional even among S-Rank hunters.

His command in decisive situations, such as the handling of high-profile cases and resistance against overwhelming attacks, demonstrated his strength and intelligence. Although officially an A-Rank, he always exhibited characteristics worthy of an S-Rank ranking in Solo Leveling.

2) Lee Minsung

Lee Minsung as seen in anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Lee Minsung is a well-known Korean actor and Fiend Guild's Vice-Guild Master. Though he is publicly adored, his A-rank hunter status is overshadowed by his arrogance and inexperience on the battlefield. His strength is only fully realized when he is forcibly powered up with Stardust, and he temporarily attains S-rank levels.

His speed and strength in such a condition enable him to dominate overpowered opponents who would otherwise surpass him. Given his shortcomings, his potential shows he's among better hunters. Thus, Lee Minsung is among Solo Leveling A-rank Hunters who should have been S-rank.

3) Gina

Gina as seen in anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Gina is a Korean A-rank Hunter belonging to the Hunters Guild, with a serious personality and a bold fighting style. Her straightforward leadership and risk-taking nature set her apart from her fellow Hunters.

Though she is A-rank, her fighting effectiveness and tactical application of telekinesis enable her to stand her ground against strong enemies. Though there are limitations to her abilities, her performance during large-scale battles demonstrates that she should be given a higher ranking in Solo Leveling.

4) Son Kihoon

Son Kihoon as seen in anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Son Kihoon showed exceptional physical strength, endurance, and leadership in Solo Leveling, which makes his A-rank seem undergraded. Having the position of commander of the Hunters Guild's Strike Team B, he battled ferocious foes like high orcs and even came face to face with Kargalgan regardless of overwhelming odds.

His determination can be seen in surviving Kargalgan's gravity magic, while his martial abilities enabled him to fight against high orcs equally. Because of his exceptional ability and strength when he's at battle, he must have been placed at the S-rank level.

5) Yoo Soohyun

Yoo Soohyun as seen in manhwa (Image via KakaoPage)

Yoo Soohyun is a well-known actress, model, and cousin of Jinho, but what she can do as a hunter is underrated. Though she doesn't even show interest in hunting at first, she is way more skilled than an average A-rank.

Her presence in the Ahjin Guild is not a mere formality—she has combat skills and perception that can match higher-ranking hunters. Considering her innate talent and versatility, her classification as an A-rank does not reflect her worth. Yoo Soohyun is among the Solo Leveling A-rank Hunters who are worthy of being S-rank.

Hwang Dongsoo and 4 other S-rank hunters who should’ve been A-rank

1) Lim Tae-Gyu

Lim Tae-Gyu as seen in Manhwa (Image via KakaoPage)

Lim Tae-Gyu is the Guild Master of the Fiend Guild and a renowned Korean S-Rank Hunter. He is a cautious and a calculative person who prefers monetary security over reckless heroism. As an S-Rank hunter, he lacks the brute force that such hunters normally possess and gets at a disadvantage when fighting directly against stronger opponents.

His performance during major battles is his weakness, and this implies that his potential is not at par with the other S-Ranks. Taking his overall strength into account, he would be better as an A-Rank rather than an elite hunter in Solo Leveling.

2) Yuri Orloff

Yuri Orloff as seen in Manhwa (Image via KakaoPage)

Yuri Orloff is a Russian hunter famous for his political ambition, arrogance, and greed. He receives outrageous sums for his services by taking advantage of desperate situations to gain financially. His contribution to actual combat, despite being S-rank, is minimal, and he doesn't fare well against actually formidable threats.

His overconfidence creates catastrophic failures, revealing his weakness. Though capable in support magic, his strength does not fit his rank when compared to the other S-rank hunters. Yuri Orloff is one of the Solo Leveling S-rank hunters who should have been A-rank.

3) Hwang Dongsoo

Hwang Dongsoo as seen in anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Hwang Dongsoo is an S-Rank Hunter whose rating does not reflect his level of combat ability. He relies more on intimidation and brute force than on experience or strategy, underestimates his opponents, and gets overpowered during combat.

His pride blinds him to his own flaws, as seen when he confidently approached Sung Jinwoo and was defeated so easily. Unlike actual S-Rank Hunters, he is not flexible and does not have a strong aura in important battles, which proves that his ranking was inflated.

4) Kei

Kei as seen in Manhwa (Image via KakaoPage)

Kei is a Japanese S-rank hunter and a member of the Draw Sword Guild, but his rank doesn't represent his actual strength. Although he has a rare sensitivity to mana, it's actually a hindrance rather than a blessing, which makes him useless in high-level battles.

His skills, while beneficial, do not have the crushing strength that an S-rank hunter is expected to possess. When compared to other stronger hunters of the same rank, he lags behind in combat performance and survival skills. Kei is among the Solo Leveling S-rank hunters who should have been A-rank.

5) Mari Ishida

Mari Ishida as seen in Manhwa (Image via KakaoPage)

Mari Ishida is an S-rank Japanese hunter and a member of the Draw Sword Guild, but her performance in strategic battles casts a doubt over her ranking. In the Jeju Island Raid, she is idle while other hunters flaunt their abilities, not putting on display the power one would expect from an S-rank.

When in danger, she is not able to respond on time, which shows her lack of awareness in combat. Her skills do not deserve her rank, which also cost her her life in one of the raids.

Final thoughts

The ranking system in Solo Leveling is important in determining the plot, but discrepancies reveal that certain hunters were out of place. A-rank hunters such as Woo Jin-Chul and Son Kihoon showed strength and leadership that could compare to S-ranks, while S-rank hunters such as Hwang Dongsoo and Mari Ishida did not live up to expectations.

