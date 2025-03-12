Ant King's latest design in Solo Leveling season 2 turns haters into fans

Solo Leveling season 2, episode 11, is scheduled for release on March 16, 2025, but its preview images have already been revealed. The preview images suggest the continuation of the madness on Jeju Island as the Japanese and Korean Hunters battle against the human-sized ants.

Ad

The preview also provides the first detailed look at the Ant King, which is breathtaking. The latest image has made fans reconsider their initial impression of the antagonist, which showcased the Ant in dull colors. As a result, critics have transitioned to fans, and those who trusted the studio are celebrating the justice portrayed in the depiction of the Ant King.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manhwa and expresses the writer's opinion.

Ad

Trending

Solo Leveling season 2 previews the Ant King's latest character design

Expand Tweet

Ad

The preview images of Solo Leveling season 2, episode 11, released on March 11, 2025, hint at the upcoming chaos on Jeju Island. The image of the Ant Queen was revealed, suggesting that Korean Hunters would finally encounter her in this episode.

Additionally, an image of Gotou Ryuji was unveiled, indicating that he might be the next to confront the Ant King, following Akari Shimizu, whom the Ant King brutally decapitated. In addition to a few more images suggesting intense showdowns, the preview images revealed the full character design of the Ant King.

Ad

This design differed from his initial appearance, featuring bright colors like red with a hint of pink. Furthermore, this version exuded an aura unlike the Ant King's first appearance, leading fans to declare allegiance to the antagonist rather than criticize him.

Read Also: What happened at Jeju Island in Solo Leveling? Explained

Reactions from fans on the Ant King's latest character design

Expand Tweet

Ad

As expected, those who believed in Studio A-1 Pictures began by mocking the critics who disliked the Ant King's first appearance. According to one fan, the latest appearance follows the arc's antagonist engulfing several S-rank Hunters, resulting in the Ant King possessing an indomitable aura and design. This may also explain why fans consider the latest design a form of justice for the Ant King.

"They did him justice," a fan said

Ad

"Told y'all. Beru only evolved after he Ate Japanese S ranks...he is a creature of evolution," another fan said

On the other hand, some fans speculated about the arrival of Sung Jinwoo on Jeju Island after getting information from his shadows that the situation was spiraling out of control during the raid. With the protagonist's arrival comes his iconic attire: a long jacket with a hood. Lastly, one fan expressed concerns about how they would wait and enjoy the remaining episode as a 'binge-watch' given the hype surrounding it.

Ad

"Now we need black clothes jinwoo" another one said

"Ima wait til it’s finished to binge 10-13. I want it to feel like a movie. I don’t want any cliff hangers. Just straight fire for like 2 hours" another one claimed

Final thoughts

Solo Leveling season 2, episode 11, might kick off the battle between Sung Jinwoo and the Ant King and could end with both of them exchanging their first blows. Although the adaptation of the Jeju Island Raid Arc wasn't anticipated in Solo Leveling season 2, fans could be in for a treat that would serve as a proper conclusion to the Winter 2025 anime season.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback