Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 was released on March 7, 2025, and marked the Ant King's first appearance. As expected, the appearance of the upcoming arc's antagonist was breathtaking. Moreover, the fans might be second-thinking the brilliant character design of the Ant King. However, the cliffhanger annoyed the fans as they were eager to see the attack from the Ants.

Ad

The episode commenced the 4th Jeju Island Raid after Sung Jinwoo denied participating with the S-rank team. While the Hunters had the upper hand in the start, everything changed at the end when one of Japan's healers was decapitated by the Ant King. Sadly, the episode ended right at this moment, creating a cliffhanger that fans considered evil.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 and has the author's opinion.

Ad

Trending

Solo Leveling season 2 makes the Ant King's first appearance, the main antagonist of the upcoming Jeju Island Raid Arc

The Jeju Island Raid commences (Image via A-1 Pictures)

After a heated match between Gotou Ryuji and Sung Jinwoo, Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 saw the latter opting out of the upcoming 4th Jeju Island Raid. The reason was to give his mother some time, who had just awoken from Eternal Sleep. As Korea couldn't wait for the male protagonist, the Jeju Island Raid started without any raid.

Ad

The Japanese Hunters were deployed in advance, as the Korea Hunters were on their way toward Jeju Island. As soon as every piece was in place, Go Gunhee officially greenlit the 4th Jeju Island Raid. The raid started with the Japanese Hunters attracting the ants to the island's periphery so that the Korean Hunters could enter the center.

The Ant King's first appearance (Image via A-1 Pictures)

While the Korean Hunters successfully infiltrated the island, the Japanese Hunters started subduing the ants. Soon, the Japanese Hunters got too comfortable and one of them even started joking about healing her fellow in exchange for something. Sadly, the jokes couldn't go on for long as the healer's head was chopped by an ant different from the others.

Ad

As the other Hunters looked into their surroundings with terror, Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 ended with a cinematic look of the Ant King's eyes. This cliffhanger of the Ant King's first appearance had the fans asking for more and calling it an 'unnecessary evil' from the anime's production team.

Reaction from the fans

Expand Tweet

Ad

As expected, the fans agonized over how A-1 Pictures managed to nail such a nail-biting cliffhanger, to the episode that the fans titled it unpleasant. While one fan claimed every episode was a cliffhanger, one showed his disbelief about how the studio didn't hold back the bloodbath of the healer whom the Ant King decapitated.

"Evey single time, they end the episode at a huge cliffhanger" a fan said.

Ad

"Holy shit this caught me off guard. A-1 did NOT hold back with the gore" another one said.

On the other hand, one fan branded the death of the healer as a deserved one because she was getting too comfortable with her subordinate in such crisis times.

Lastly, one called the Ant King Japan's worst nightmare, hinting that the majority of the Japanese Hunters might share the same fate as the healer.

Ad

"She was playing too much when bro needed to be healed 100% deserved" another one claimed.

"JAPAN'S NIGHTMARE IS HERE" another fan said.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Ant King character design, a previewed in Solo Leveling season 2, might be a teaser to his final appearance. Its change from red to blue might be a visual representation of holding back its immense power. While the majority demanded a much more vibrant design, they might get it as the Ant King consumes Hunters.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback