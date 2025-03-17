New Cute High Earth Defense Club anime announced with visual

On Monday, March 17, 2025, the official staff opened a teaser website to announce the production of a new Cute High Earth Defense Club anime. The official website unveiled a teaser visual and revealed the details regarding the anime's primary staff.

However, pertinent information including the release date is yet to be disclosed. Notably, the new Cute High Earth Defense Club anime serves as a new project of the Cute High Earth Defense Club franchise. Under the production of Diomedea, the original series is a magical boy anime by Kurari Umatani.

The new Cute High Earth Defense Club anime is green-lit for production

As mentioned earlier, the official staff of the Cute High Earth Defense Club franchise opened a new teaser website and posted a key visual to announce the production of a new Cute High Earth Defense Club anime. However, the full title, release date, and other pertinent details remain undisclosed as of this writing.

The teaser visual for the new Cute High Earth Defense Club anime features five boys, with unique hairstyles. They are seen wearing traditional Japanese clothing. According to the latest information, Shinji Takamatsu shall return to direct the new series at Studio DEEN. Shinji-san has directed the anime's first three seasons and the latest, Cute High Earth Defense Club Eternal Love! anime movie.

Notably, the year 2025 marks the 10th anniversary of the Cute High Earth Defense Club franchise. The first installment, Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! premiered in 2015 in Japan. The series was streamed on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

A second season, titled Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! LOVE! was followed in July 2016. Following that, an OVA, called Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! LOVE! LOVE! was theatrically screened in August 2017. At the same time, a series titled Cute High Earth Defense Club HAPPY KISS! was released in April 2018. With the new Cute High Earth Defense Club anime announced, fans await another installment of the popular magical boys franchise.

Along with the new Cute High Earth Defense Club anime's production news, the official staff decided to air a selection of episodes from the original franchise. The special episodes will be broadcast every Monday from 9:25 pm JST starting April 7, 2025, on Tokyo MX and every Thursday from 11 pm JST, starting April 10, 2025, on BS Nippon channel.

The content of the episodes' selection will be determined by a vote survey from fans. The official teaser website for the new anime shall accept the votes until 11:59 pm JST on March 26, 2025.

