Komi Can't Communicate ending explained - Does Shouko Komi make her 100th friend?

With the Komi Can't Communicate manga finally ending, fans are left with one big question, did Shouko Komi accomplish her goal? As fans might remember, having a communication disorder, Komi dreamt of overcoming her adversity and making 100 friends before graduating high school. So, did she truly make 100 friends by the end of the series?

Yes, Shouko Komi achieved her goal of making 100 friends before graduating from Itan Private High School. While she was a friend short on the day of her graduation, Hiki Komorebi surprisingly asked her to be friends after the ceremony. As one would expect, Shouko Komi accepted her proposal and made her 100th friend.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Komi Can't Communicate manga.

Komi Can't Communicate ending explained: Who was Shouko Komi's 100th friend?

Hiki Komorebi as seen in Komi Can't Communicate (Image via Shogakukan)

As revealed in Komi Can't Communicate chapter 499, Hiki Komorebi became Shouko Komi's 100th friend in the manga. Hiki Komorebi first appeared in chapter 275 and met with Shouko Komi when she was working as a shrine maiden. It was later revealed that she was Inaka Nokoko's cousin and was set to join Itan Private High School.

Trending

While she was two years younger than Shouko Komi, she admired her and wanted to become her friend. Unfortunately, similar to Komi, she was overly distrustful of herself, believing she was a nuisance to others. Hence, she found it difficult to convey her feelings to Komi.

Hiki Komorebi as seen in the manga (Image via Shogakukan)

Later, thanks to her friends Aoi Netsuno and Susumi Shusou and her cousin Inaka Nokoko, Hiki Komorebi was able to get closer to more people. As for her main goal to become friends with Shouko, she finally made her big move during the graduation ceremony.

Also read: 5 times Yamai was the worst character in Komi Can't Communicate (and 5 times she wasn't so bad)

As seen in Komi Can't Communicate chapter 498, Hiki Komorebi represented Class 1-1 for the farewell address. While nervous, she wanted to show Komi how much she had grown from the time they first met.

Hiki Komorebi as seen in Komi Can't Communicate (Image via Shogakukan)

During her farewell address, Hiko Komorebi expressed how she struggled to go to school or get out of bed. But in such times, she would think of the person she admired and how they might encourage them. During this speech, Hiki happened to slip out Komi's name, revealing to everyone that she admired Shouko Komi. With the cat out of the bag, Hiki Komorebi declared she was crazy about Komi.

Also read: 10 Komi Can't Communicate characters with the least likable personalities, ranked

After the graduation ceremony, Hiki Komorebi finally approached Shouko Komi. Despite being nervous, Hiki asked Komi if she liked her farewell speech. She doubted if Komi found her speech moving, but she had put her heart into it as she wanted to become her friend.

Shouko Komi as seen in the manga (Image via Shogakukan)

Right after, Hiki Komorebi formally asked Shouko Komi to become her friend. Shouko could see how Hiki was similar to her when she first started making friends. Despite failing, she relentlessly tried to become better. Hence, Shouko Komi accepted Hiki Komorebi's request and hugged her, making the junior her 100th friend on graduation day.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback