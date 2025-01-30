One Piece: What Devil Fruit would suit the Straw Hats who don't have one already?

Together with Haki, Devil Fruits are the core elements of One Piece's power system. Devil Fruits give One Piece characters superhuman abilities of the most varied types, introducing a broad spectrum of unique powers that significantly elevate the storytelling's unpredictability and multifariousness.

Granted, Devil Fruit powers do not come without a cost, as they deprive their owners of the ability to swim. Also, with sufficiently strong Haki, a fighter can overcome most Devil Fruits simply through sheer brute force and willpower. Considering this, it’s safe to say that the Straw Hat Pirates created a well-rounded team of Devil Fruit users and non-Devil Fruit users.

The captain of the crew, Luffy, wields the power of the Human-Human Fruit Model: Nika, while also excelling in Haki. The other Devil Fruit users in the group are Chopper, Nico Robin, and Brook. That said, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda has revealed which Devil Fruits would best suit the Straw Hats who haven’t eaten a Devil Fruit and probably never will, namely Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, and Franky.

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda reveals what Devil Fruit would suit Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, and Franky

Zoro would have the Fish-Fish Fruit Model: Azure Dragon

Zoro and the Fish-Fish Fruit Model: Azure Dragon (Image via Toei Animation)

Roronoa Zoro is the second strongest Straw Hat after Monkey D. Luffy, and has been Luffy's loyal right-hand man from One Piece’s day one. Zoro distinguishes himself as an outstanding Haki user and master swordsman who never ate a Devil Fruit, deciding instead to hone his own skills. He can now use all three types of Haki, including the all-powerful Advanced Conqueror’s Haki.

According to One Piece author Eiichiro Oda, if Zoro ever ate a Devil Fruit, it would be Kaido’s fearsome Fish-Fish Fruit Model: Azure Dragon. This Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit gave Kaido powers based on the legendary azure dragon of Eastern folklore, allowing him to transform into a full-fledged beast or a human-dragon hybrid.

Flight, control over natural elements, increased durability, and the power to conjure clouds that can lift entire islands are just some of the godlike abilities bestowed by the Fish-Fish Fruit Model: Azure Dragon. Needless to say, these powers have contributed to Kaido’s reputation as the World’s Strongest Creature.

This Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit demands a wielder with a dominant personality and big ambitions, which explains why Oda assigned it to Zoro, whose innate Conqueror’s Haki affinity and love for battle mirror those of Kaido. Interestingly, the mangaka said that he would have one of Zoro’s swords— not specifying which of the three— eat the Devil Fruit rather than Zoro himself.

Oda added that it would be awesome to see the sword morphing into the Azure Dragon. This stunning feature would complement Zoro’s fighting style, providing him with a variety of formidable abilities.

The Azure Dragon would also fit Zoro’s character both visually and thematically, making this Devil Fruit the perfect match for the green-haired swordsman. Zoro would stay a non-Devil Fruit user, yet benefit from the power of a Mythical Zoan.

Nami would have the Rumble-Rumble Fruit

Nami and the Rumble-Rumble Fruit (Image via Toei Animation)

“Cat Burglar” Nami plays a paramount role in One Piece as the main female heroine of the story. A beautiful orange-haired woman, Nami is the second person to join Monkey D. Luffy in his pirate adventure after Roronoa Zoro. While Nami isn’t a powerful fighter— her main importance lies in her wits as the Straw Hat crew’s navigator— she is not helpless either.

She can use her special Clima-Tact weapon to replicate meteorological phenomena and manipulate the weather around her. Nami doesn’t possess a Devil Fruit, but One Piece author Eiichiro Oda stated that if she ever ate one, it would be the Rumble-Rumble Fruit. Fans already know this Logia-type Devil Fruit as the signature power of Enel, the self-proclaimed God of Skypiea.

The Rumble-Rumble Fruit allows the user to become lightning incarnate, unleashing thunderbolts and morphing into intangible electricity to move at blazing speed. Nami can already use the Clima-Tact to generate lightning-based attacks, and even increase their power output with Zeus, but the Rumble-Rumble Fruit would take her abilities to a whole new level.

A testament to this, Oda jokingly said that she would become invincible for anyone but Luffy, whose rubber-like body has a natural immunity to electricity. The Rumble-Rumble Fruit would make Nami a menacing long-distance fighter, especially as its Logia features would synergize perfectly with her other weather control-based techniques.

With the Rumble-Rumble Fruit, Nami could harness and control lightning even stronger than that of Zeus, while also gaining access to a wide array of abilities, such as intangibility and lightning-fast movement. These supernatural skills would epitomize the pinnacle of Nami’s connection to storms, while also elevating her status in the power hierarchy of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Usopp would have the Pocket-Pocket Fruit

Usopp and the Pocket-Pocket Fruit (Image via Toei Animation)

Usopp is the sniper of the Straw Hat Pirates. Despite being relatively weak in combat— as Oda declared him to be the weakest member of the crew— Usopp dreams of becoming “a brave warrior of the sea,” like his father Yasopp. Usopp’s fighting style revolves around marksmanship and skills, and a Devil Fruit would significantly improve his battle performances.

Oda said that if Usopp ever ate a Devil Fruit, it would be the Pocket-Pocket Fruit. This Paramecia-type item allows the user to store any object inside pockets located on their body. There’s no limit to the storage capacity, as the pockets can magically adjust to hold anything, no matter how large or heavy.

In One Piece, this Devil Fruit belongs to Blamenco, an officer of the Whitebeard Pirates. The hypothetical scenario in which Usopp gets it would be admittedly interesting, as it’s one of the most appropriate Devil Fruits that a sniper could ever hope to eat.

Usopp has been shown to use a lot of different accessories, ammunition, and objects of all sorts, and the Pocket-Pocket Fruit would allow him to store a limitless amount of these items. If Usopp managed to improve his Observation Haki, he could use it to predict his opponent’s moves and choose the right weapon or ammunition to counter them most effectively.

Sanji would have the Swim-Swim Fruit

Sanji and the Swim-Swim Fruit (Image via Toei Animation)

Sanji is the cook of the Straw Hat Pirates, and can be considered the third strongest member of the crew. Known for his chivalrous yet sometimes obsessive and exaggerated behavior with women, Sanji only uses his kicks to fight. He recently awakened his family's genetic enhancements, which made his body surprisingly durable and augmented the speed and strength of his legs.

Although Sanji is not a Devil Fruit user in One Piece, the author said that if he ever ate a Devil Fruit, it would be the Swim-Swim Fruit, the Paramecia-type Devil Fruit that Donquixote Family member Senor Pink used to swim freely through concrete floors, walls, the ground, and any other type of solid matter as if it were water.

The cyborg S-Shark recently showcased an artificial replica of the Swim-Swim Fruit. Combining this Devil Fruit with Jinbe’s Lineage Factor, S-Shark could not only liquefy solid structures to swim through them but also manipulate the liquefied materials to perform Fish-Man Karate techniques.

Oda stated that the Swim-Swim Fruit would be a dangerous tool in Sanji’s possession, and it’s fun to note how this claim seems to have a double meaning. Sanji is an exceptional swimmer and has often conducted espionage and stealth-based operations, so the ability to swim through concrete structures would only increase his effectiveness in these scenarios.

On the other hand, Sanji might consider exploiting the new dimension of movement to linger on his instincts, and therefore observe women in situations where their privacy should be respected.

Franky would have the Arms-Arms Fruit

Franky and the Arms-Arms Fruit (Image via Toei Animation)

Franky is the shipwright of the Straw Hat Pirates. He is a cyborg with a bionically enhanced body, having modified his own physique to equip it with various cybernetic weapons that complement his already superhuman physical strength. He can even operate from inside a huge and particularly tough mecha, the “General”.

Franky doesn’t possess a Devil Fruit, but Eiichiro Oda stated that if he ever ate one, it would be the Arms-Arms Fruit. In One Piece, this Devil Fruit is a Paramecia-type item that belongs to Baby 5, a former member of Donquixote Doflamingo’s crew. With the Arms-Arms Fruit, the user can change their body into any kind of weapon.

The weapons provided by the Arms-Arms Fruit include guns, blades, rockets, and explosives. None of them seem to exceed the power of Franky’s Radical Beam and General Cannon— a devastating laser beam and a large blast of compressed air, respectively— but they would be a useful addition to Franky’s arsenal.

As a cyborg and a crafty individual himself, Franky would enjoy using the Arms-Arms Fruit to unexpectedly sprout weapons of all sorts from his body. The ability to transform into self-detonating weapons without taking the damage caused by the weapon’s detonation would be particularly useful, turning Franky into a force to be reckoned with.

Oda revealed his Devil Fruit picks in the SBS of One Piece

Oda's answer in the SBS of One Piece volume 98 (Image via Shueisha)

The Straw Hat Pirates are a balanced mix of Devil Fruit users and non-Devil Fruit users, a unique blend that sets them apart from some famous crews that lack the same diversity.

For example, the Blackbeard Pirates, the Beasts Pirates, and the Big Mom Pirates are all packed with Devil Fruit users, as were the Whitebeard Pirates. Instead, the Red Hair Pirates lack Devil Fruit users, much like the Roger Pirates used to do.

When asked by a fan about what Devil Fruits he would give to the Straw Hats who didn’t have any yet, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda answered by sharing this information in the SBS section of volume 98. The mangaka assigned each non-Devil Fruit-wielding Straw Hat— except Jinbe— a Devil Fruit that would fit their individual traits, personalities, and pre-existing abilities.

All of Oda’s picks were well thought out, and his selections for Zoro and Nami received the most praise from fans, as he gave them the Devil Fruits belonging to two of One Piece’s most iconic antagonists— Kaido and Enel. This was intentional on Oda’s part, as it can’t be a coincidence that Zoro helped Luffy fight Kaido in Wano, while Nami assisted Luffy in the confrontation with Enel in Skypiea.

