20 One Piece characters and where are they from

Praised around the world for its addictive storytelling, One Piece features countless different characters, ranging from the main protagonists, the Straw Hat Pirates, to their allies and enemies. Interestingly, for his characters, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda has drawn notable inspiration from real-life elements, such as cities and historical places, or even flesh-and-blood people.

Thus, fans of the series have always been curious to know where One Piece characters are from. While the manga doesn't include such information, Eiichiro Oda revealed the nationalities of the members of two major groups - the Worst Generation's super rookies and the Straw Hats - via SBS, a special column with a question-and-answer format.

Follow this thread to learn which country these 20 One Piece characters hail from.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1090. The characters mentioned are ranked on the basis of their popularity as seen in the latest global poll.

The real-life nationalities of Straw Hats and Worst Generation members, as officially revealed by One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda

20) Capone "Gang" Bege

Capone (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

A major gangster, Capone Bege became a pirate and gained fame as a member of the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation. He is a ruthless strategist, who doesn't mind murdering anyone who opposes his goals.

Owing to the Castle-Castle Fruit, he can turn his body either into a miniature fortress or a huge castle, housing various firearms.

According to Eiichiro Oda, Capone would hail from Italy.

19) Scratchman Apoo

Apoo (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

One of the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation, Longarm Tribe member Scratchman Apoo is a treacherous and scheming pirate. He uses the Sound-Sound Fruit to morph parts of his body into musical instruments, emitting sound waves that damage his foes as long as they hear them.

According to Eiichiro Oda, Apoo would come from China.

18) Jewelry Bonney

Bonney (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Recently revealed to be the daughter of former Revolutionary Army officer and former Warlord Bartholomew Kuma, Bonney is one of the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation.

Known as the "Big Eater" due to her gluttony and poor table manners, Bonney can manipulate the aging process of any target, including herself, via a yet unnamed Devil Fruit.

According to Eiichiro Oda, Bonney would come from Australia.

17) Basil Hawkins

Hawkins (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Basil Hawkins is one of the Worst Generation's Eleven Supernovas. A logical and pragmatic man, he is mostly seen calm, regardless of the situation.

In combat, Hawkins "The Magician" relies on the Straw-Straw Fruit to transfer any damage he suffers to another person to whom he is connected. He can also use his tarot cards to additionally boost his ability.

According to Eiichiro Oda, Hawkins would come from Egypt.

16) Urouge

Urouge (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The captain of the Fallen Monk Pirates, "Mad Monk" Urouge is among the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation. He ate a Paramecia Devil Fruit, which allows him to convert any sustained damage into a physical strength boost.

According to Eiichiro Oda, Urouge would come from India.

15) Killer

Killer (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Killer is one of the only two pirates who became Worst Generation Supernovas despite not being captains of a crew. The other such character is Roronoa Zoro.

A fast and deadly fighter, Killer wields two scythe-like blades, the Punishers. He is the loyal right-hand man and the closest friend of Eustass Kid.

According to Eiichiro Oda, Killer would hail from Scotland.

14) Marshall D. Teach "Blackbeard"

Blackbeard (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The only known person in the One Piece world to wield two Devil Fruits simultaneously, Teach, also known as "Blackbeard", is one of the Four Emperors. Ambitious and yet, despite carrying the Will of D., very cowardly, Teach is a member of the Worst Generation, even though he is not a Supernova. He seemingly aims to become the next Pirate King.

A former member of the Whitebeard Pirates, he left the crew after murdering a comrade to steal the Dark-Dark Fruit. After beating and capturing Portgas D. Ace, which led to the latter's death during the Paramount War, Teach assaulted Whitebeard, who was already almost dead, and robbed him of the Tremor-Tremor Fruit.

According to Eiichiro Oda, Teach would come from Somalia.

13) X Drake

Drake (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Despite having allegedly started a pirate career, even becoming one of the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation, Drake just pretended to be an outlaw. In truth, he is a member of SWORD, the secret unit that gathers Marine officers who formally stopped being part of the Navy. Owing to the Ancient Zoan of the Allosaurus, Drake can transform himself into a carnivorous dinosaur.

According to Eiichiro Oda, Drake would come from Turkey.

12) Franky

Franky (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

A cyborg who allied with the Straw Hat Pirates against CP9, Franky ended up formally joining the crew, as the group's shipwright. Eccentric but very altruistic, Franky is a man who must not be underestimated. His bionic body, equipped with all sorts of enhancements and destructive weapons, makes him a rather effective fighter.

According to Eiichiro Oda, Franky would be from the United States of America.

11) Brook

Brook (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

After dying several years ago, Brook returned to life due to the powers of the Revive-Revive Fruit. Goofy and humorous, Brook is the oldest member of the Straw Hat Pirates. The crew's musician, he is also a quite capable swordsman and can combine his blade with his Devil Fruit's abilities.

His greatest desire is to reunite with Laboon, a baby whale to whom he and his old comrades once made a promise.

According to Eiichiro Oda, Brook would come from Austria.

10) Eustass Kid

Kid (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The leader of the Kid Pirates, Eustass Kid is one of the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation. He ate the Magnet-Magnet Fruit, whose powers he evolved to the stage of Awakening, obtaining control over magnetic forces.

Violent and short-tempered, Kid is very competitive towards Luffy, even though the latter far surpasses him in might and achievements. Regardless, he is also deeply attached to Killer and his other crewmates.

According to Eiichiro Oda, Kid would be from Scotland, just like Killer.

9) Jinbe

Jinbe (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The former captain of the Sun Pirates and a former member of the Seven Warlords, Jinbe is currently the strongest Fish-man. A respected fighter, he is the greatest master of Fish-man Karate martial arts style and an experienced Armament Haki user.

After helping Luffy in Impel Down and in Marineford, Jinbe joined the Straw Hat Pirates, becoming the crew's helmsman.

According to Eiichiro Oda, Jinbe would come from India.

8) Chopper

Chopper (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Upon eating the Human-Human Fruit, Chopper, who was born a reindeer, became able to transform into a human or a reindeer-human hybrid.

Owing to the teachings of his mentor, Dr Hiriluk, he became a skilled doctor. Possibly the most naive among the Straw Hats, Chopper can use his Rumble Balls to access special transformations, which make him a proficient hand-to-hand combatant.

According to Eiichiro Oda, Chopper would come from Canada.

7) Usopp

Usopp (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The son of major Red Hair Pirates officer Yasopp, Usopp is the sniper of the Straw Hats. Even though he is particularly cowardly, he dreams of becoming a great warrior of the sea. Usopp is a hopeless liar, but admittedly, his lies have often been pivotal for his actual accomplishments, as they decisively helped him defeat his opponents.

According to Eiichiro Oda, Usopp would come from Africa. In this regard, the author just mentioned the continent, without specifying what nation Usopp would come from.

6) Nico Robin

Nico Robin (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

As a survivor from Ohara and a person with the very rare ability to decipher Poneglyphs, Nico Robin has always been pursued by the World Government. After the events that took place in Arabasta, she joined the Straw Hat Pirates, becoming the crew's archaeologist.

Nico Robin's dream is to learn the true history of the world. Owing to the powers of the Flower-Flower Fruit, she can sprout duplicates of her body parts or entire body from any surface within range.

According to Eiichiro Oda, Robin would come from Russia.

5) Trafalgar D. Water Law

Law (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The captain of the Heart Pirates, Trafalgar Law is one of the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation. He is hailed as the "Surgeon of Death" for his mastery of the Ope-Ope Fruit, which allows him to manipulate anything within a certain range. Combined with his swordsmanship, his tactical skills, and his medical knowledge, these abilities make Law a deadly fighter.

Recently, Law upgraded his powers to a whole different level, as he achieved Devil Fruit Awakening. Still, he remains much more effective in team battles, rather than in 1v1 individual fights. A brilliant man who has been an ally of the Straw Hats for a long time, Law is especially interested to discover the meaning of the mysterious D. which he and few other characters own.

According to Eiichiro Oda, Law would come from Germany.

4) Sanji Vinsmoke

Sanji (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

With his powerful kicks, Sanji is the third strongest member of the Straw Hat Pirates, ranking only below Luffy and Zoro. The cook of the crew, he aims to find the fabled All Blue, where all the seas allegedly join in a single one.

Despite being a smart man, when in front of women, Sanji regularly loses his coolness. Faithful to Zeff's teachings, he would die rather than hurt a woman.

According to Eiichiro Oda, Sanji would come from France.

3) Nami

Nami (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The navigator of the Straw Hat Pirates, Nami dreams to make a map of the entire world. She is the third original member of the crew after Luffy and Zoro, which makes her one of the characters One Piece fans are most fond of.

Even though she is not a particularly powerful fighter, Nami is absolutely essential for the crew's success. Undoubtedly, she is portrayed as the female heroine of the series.

According to Eiichiro Oda, Nami would come from Sweden.

2) Roronoa Zoro

Zoro (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

To honor a promise made to his childhood friend Kuina, Zoro aims to become the World's Strongest Swordsman, a hard task which will require him to surpass "Hawk Eyes" Mihawk. Zoro is the first person who joined Luffy, becoming his loyal right-hand man since the very beginning. Their connection reflects the one between "Dark King" Rayleigh and Gol D. Roger, the Pirate King.

An outstanding master swordsman and Haki user, Zoro can even coat his three blades with the all-powerful Advanced Conqueror's Haki. Within the Straw Hat Pirates, of which he is the second-in-command, he is the only one who, like Luffy, is also a member of the Worst Generation's Eleven Supernovas. Honorable, loyal, and fiercely determined, Zoro is a true icon of the series.

According to Eiichiro Oda, Zoro would come from Japan.

1) Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Inspired by "Red Hair" Shanks, Luffy decided to start his own adventure. As such, he established his crew, gathering one comrade after another. One of the very few people who carry the Will of D., Luffy resolutely aims to become the King of Pirates. An exceptional warrior, who can use the advanced versions of all three types of Haki, he even obtained the status of Emperor after his recent triumph over Kaido.

Owing to the Human-Human, Model: Nika Mythological Zoan Fruit, Luffy's body gains rubber-like properties, and can be enhanced via transformations called "Gears". With his newfound Gear 5 form, he has access to unbelievable powers, which allow him to fight following his imagination. Undoubtedly, this transformation is the perfect embodiment of Luffy's carefree and simple-minded attitude.

According to Eiichiro Oda, Luffy would come from Brazil.

Final thoughts

If One Piece took place in the real world, Luffy would be Brazilian, Oda says (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Fans often wonder where One Piece characters are from, which is understandable, as every member of the record-breaking franchise's cast is distinguished by unique traits. So far, the matching countries have been revealed only for 20 characters. For the others, fans will have to settle for speculations.

To avoid any misunderstanding, it must be noted that Eiichiro Oda didn't mean that the Straw Hat Pirates and the Worst Generation members come from the real-life versions of the aforementioned nations. The mangaka just explained which countries would those twenty pirates come from, if One Piece took place in the real world.

As such, Oda simply matched Luffy, Zoro, Nami, and the others, with the country that would better suit them, as they, in his personal opinion, share the typical somatic features of its natives, or bear distinctive characteristics of that nation's history or culture.

