One Piece chapter 1112 highlights the Straw Hat Pirates member who never disappoints

Much to the joy of fans, Eiichiro Oda’s addictive One Piece manga finally returns with a new installment after a three-week hiatus. One Piece chapter 1112, set to be officially released on April 22, 2024, promises to bring its fair share of compelling developments. Based on the first spoilers, the issue will continue the narration of the Egghead Incident, setting up new intriguing scenarios.

The Straw Hat Pirates, aided by the Giant Warrior Pirates, are trying to break the encirclement placed by the Navy and the World Government around Egghead, aiming to flee the island. However, due to the unforeseen arrival of the Five Elders, fleeing from Egghead is proving to be a task much harder than expected.

In this decisive phase of the Straw Hats’ adventure, all crewmembers are called to make their contribution. If there’s anyone who is not disappointing the expectations, that’s Franky. Though he may not always steal the spotlight, Franky never fails to assist his comrades with his strength and resourcefulness.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1112.

One Piece chapter 1112 proves once again that Franky should be given more credit

Franky casually oneshotted a Vice Admiral in One Piece 1112

As per the spoilers of One Piece chapter 1112, Franky, along with Jewelry Bonney, Bartholomew Kuma, and Vegapunk Atlas, was on his way to the skip of the Giant Warrior Pirates. However, their journey was interrupted by the appearance of three Vice Admirals of the Navy, namely Red King, Guillotine, and Pomsky, who were determined to capture Bonney.

In the ensuing battle, Franky faced Vice Admiral Red King, a bald man distinguished by his noticeable long neck and multiple chins. Red King activated his mechanical arm to launch his fist forward, propelling it with high-pressure steam. This move, called Steam Knuckle, showed enough power to brutally defeat one of Vegapunk’s Sea Weapons.

Still, Red King was no match for Franky. All it took for Franky to win the battle was a single strike with his trademark technique, the Strong Right. With that, the shipwright of the Straw Hat Pirates overpowered Red King’s attempted attack and defeated the Vice Admiral.

Why Franky shouldn't be underestimated

Franky as seen in One Piece before the timeskip (Image via Toei Animation)

Franky's accomplishment becomes even more remarkable considering that he only used the most basic technique in his repertoire and still overwhelmingly beat Vice Admiral Red King, defeating him with a single blow. With this in mind, it’s safe to say that, at the peak of his power, Franky is on a whole different level than Red King.

While it's likely that Red King may not be the most formidable fighter among the Vice Admirals, it's important to recognize that all members of this rank possess considerable combat skills, including the ability to use Armament Haki and Observation Haki.

After beating Beasts Pirates member Sasaki in Wano, Franky's victory over Vice Admiral Red King has once again solidified his reputation as a capable fighter. This is nothing new as, throughout the One Piece story, Franky has emerged victorious in many battles, showcasing his great physical strength and technological enhancements.

The "Franky General" as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Two years before the present narration, Franky convincingly beat Nero and Fukuro, two CP9 agents. After the timeskip, he easily outclassed Ikaros Much, as well as Baby 5 and Buffalo.

Additionally, he bested Donquixote Pirates officer Senor Pink and Beasts Pirates officer Sasaki. It should be noted that Sasaki had a relatively high place in the hierarchy of the Beasts Pirates, as he was a former New World pirate captain who owned the powers of an Ancient Zoan, the Dragon-Dragon Fruit, Model: Triceratops.

Even then, Franky, although not without a fierce battle, defeated Sasaki quite sharply. For comparison, Nico Robin was only able to beat Black Maria, a foe comparable to, if not less than, Sasaki, after an extremely difficult fight, and benefiting from Brook’s pivotal help. In the same arc, Franky also beat Jaki, an artificial Ancient Giant, crushing him with a single blow.

Franky possesses superhuman strength, which he employs to perform formidable boxing and wrestling moves. He is a cyborg, meaning that his body has bionic enhancements. Owing to these modifications, he has increased durability and can perform various peculiar attacks, such as Weapons Left, Strong Right, Coup de Vent, and Rocket Launcher.

Franky vs Sasaki as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Franky’s strongest technique, the Radical Beam, is a highly destructive laser beam that can potentially hurt foes much more powerful than the former himself. When Franky aimed his Radical Beam at Big Mom, she grabbed one of her Soul-Soul Fruit-created Homies to shield the incoming attack.

Despite her Haki prowess and naturally-born tough body, Big Mom didn't want to take the Radical Beam head-on. This was probably due to the special properties of laser beams. Back then, in Punk Hazard, Franky’s Radical Beam successfully destroyed a wall that Sanji's kicks had failed to break.

In addition to his attacks, Franky can also operate from inside an enormous mecha made of tough and super-resilient Wapometal. This asset grants him remarkable defensive abilities and attacking power, as he can slam his enemies with the General’s huge body or blast them away with the General Cannon.

A quirky and free-spirited individual who knows no fear

Admittedly, Franky is hilarious (Image via Toei Animation)

Franky might be eccentric, but this doesn’t stop him from being someone his comrades can count on. In fact, Franky is particularly altruistic, to the point where he is always ready to intervene in defense of others. Possibly, this hotheadedness is a consequence of his blatant disregard for all kinds of rules and norms.

Franky's fearlessness was evident when he aided Zoro in the fight against King and attacked Big Mom head-on. When Sanji, Nico Robin, and Usopp were unable to hurt a Seraphim, Franky fearlessly stepped in to attack the Lunarian-amped cyborg.

The issue emphasized both Franky’s bravery and his combat effectiveness, as Vegapunk Edison, who had been watching the battle in complete relaxation up until that moment, was afraid that the former’s Radical Beam could potentially damage the Seraphim.

As the Egghead Incident reached its climax, Franky continued to shine. He never backed down, despite the appearance of foes of the caliber of Admiral Kizaru and Five Elders member Saint Saturn.

Franky as seen in One Piece's Egghead Arc (Image via Toei Animation)

When Saturn tried to kill a helpless Luffy, who was exhausted on the ground after his Gear 5 mode ran out, Franky saved his captain’s life, pushing him away from the Elder’s attack. Granted, Saturn quickly overpowered Franky, as he pinned him to the ground along with Sanji and Vegapunk, but the cyborg’s timing and courage remain, once again, noteworthy.

Even Saturn was impressed, to the point where he openly praised Franky as an example of the Straw Hats being a high-level crew. When Bartholomew Kuma temporarily incapacitated Saturn, freeing Franky and the others from the latter’s power, the cyborg didn’t think twice about it and immediately fired his Radical Beam at the Elder.

Franky attacking Saint Saturn in One Piece chapter 1104 (Image via Shueisha)

The attack blasted a huge hole through Saturn’s body. While it was a short-lived victory, as Saturn used his regenerative powers to recover from the injury, it remains a testament to the Radical Beam’s dangerousness. Following this encounter, Kizaru attacked Franky from behind with a momentum-enhanced kick that sent him flying.

Despite the force, Franky fully endured the blow, as he was up and around just a few moments later. Admittedly, Kizaru didn’t have his full power on this occasion, but, regardless of that, it was an amazing feat for Franky to survive a direct hit from an Admiral without any consequences.

These scenes highlighted once more that Franky shouldn’t be taken lightly. While he may not possess the same level of renown as Luffy or Zoro, that doesn’t diminish his status as a powerful fighter. Based on his feats and abilities, he can be considered the fifth strongest member of the Straw Hat Pirates, which is an impressive accomplishment in its own right.

Franky is one of the most surreal One Piece characters (Image via Toei Animation)

All in all, Franky stands out as a flashy, flamboyant character who manages to entertain fans with his unpredictable actions. At times, Franky’s behavior may be surreal, but he is always there when you need him, like a funky older brother.

It should be noted that, while Franky’s got plenty of muscles and resolve, he is not lacking in the brain department either. Using his engineering skills, he successfully merged his own technology with that of Vegapunk, upgrading his cyborg body from the previous B-36 to the current B-37.

Moreover, Franky showed his tactical skills by exploiting Sasaki’s weak spot to beat the latter, even though he had managed to destroy his General mecha. A resourceful individual who literally built himself, Franky is one of those unorthodox characters that best represent Eiichiro Oda’s creative genius in One Piece.

