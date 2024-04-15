Zoro destroys Lucci and the Gorosei show their Haki as One Piece resumes after the break

Looking forward to the release of One Piece chapter 1112, the first installment of Eiichiro Oda's manga after the hiatus, this thread will examine the major developments in the story before the three-week break, analyzing them with regards to the powerscaling of the series.

In particular, One Piece chapter 1111 featured the conclusion of the battle between Lucci and Zoro, as well as the continuation of the struggle that opposes the Five Elders to Luffy and the two captains of the Giant Warrior Pirates, Dorry and Brogy.

These events provided several compelling cues, which allow fans to obtain better insight into the overall strength of the fighters involved in the Egghead Incident. Keep reading for a detailed analysis of the most important combat scenes featured in the latest chapter before the break.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1112.

In anticipation of One Piece chapter 1112, the manga's powerscaling is more interesting than ever

Zoro vs. Lucci analysis

Zoro beats Lucci at speed in the One Piece manga (Image via Shueisha)

Despite using his most advanced Shigan technique with the boost granted by the Awakened Zoan form, Lucci failed to hit Zoro, who easily dodged his strikes. Zoro then dashed at Lucci and hit him with a Conqueror’s Haki-coated Three Sword Style technique.

Zoro's attack left three large, deep cuts on Lucci's body. The villain was still standing on his feet, but the fight was pretty much over. Given his terrible injuries, Lucci was in no condition to do anything but hold on to his pride in an effort to not faint. He was bleeding profusely, trembling, and coughing blood.

Essentially, Zoro played around with Lucci and annihilated him as soon as he wanted to. Lucci did the best he could, but he never stood a chance to win. Even his exceptional speed as an awakened user of the Cat-Cat Fruit Model: Leopard was worthless in the face of Zoro's superior reactivity.

Zoro lands his attack on Lucci (Image via Shueisha)

All it took for Zoro to seriously injure Lucci was a single Advanced Conqueror’s Haki-imbued attack. It was made clear that a second blow would have put Lucci out of commission definitively. This is all the more impressive, as even Luffy in his Gear 5 form needed multiple techniques to subdue Lucci, and he only managed to do so provisionally.

Lucci was still standing, but he was in no shape to fight anymore, while Zoro was basically unharmed. Considering how much Zoro injured Lucci with a single strike of a relatively average technique of his repertoire, it's clear that, had the former used his best assets, he would have utterly slaughtered the CP0 agent.

Zoro didn’t use the King of Hell Style, which unleashes his full power with the advanced forms of Conqueror’s Haki and Armament Haki. He also didn’t use his strongest techniques, i.e., the Billion-fold World Trichiliocosm or Asura.

Lucci clashing with Gear 5 Luffy (Image via Toei Animation)

When he was fresh, Lucci couldn’t land any attacks on Zoro and couldn’t avoid his techniques. Based on this, it seems logical to think that a crippled and badly wounded Lucci would be totally powerless in front of the swordsman.

Granted, Zoro had to put some effort against Lucci, as the latter is quite a powerful fighter in his own right. The villain was able to stand up to Gear 5 Luffy, even if only temporarily, after all. However, it’s a fact that Zoro held back his most powerful moves and still outclassed Lucci by a wide margin.

Lucci went all-out with his Awakened Zoan transformation but ended up so damaged that he was shaking, trying to keep himself from collapsing. Lucci still standing in spite of his evident defeat was One Piece author Eiichiro Oda’s way of showing respect to an iconic antagonist of the series.

After Jinbe and Zoro left, Lucci begged Saint Mars to go and save Kaku for him. Thus, Lucci indirectly admitted that he didn’t have enough strength left to do that by himself, implying that he couldn’t move anymore after Zoro's attack.

The end of the fight between Zoro and Lucci in the One Piece manga (Image via Shueisha)

When Jinbe arrived on the scene, Zoro was about to deliver the finishing blow on Lucci. However, there was no time for that, as Saint Mars was rapidly closing in on their location.

Worried by the presence of Mars, Jinbe hit the ground with a Fish-Man Karate technique, creating a smokescreen to conceal his and Zoro's presence. He then took Zoro with him and ran away in order to avoid facing Mars.

Meanwhile, Lucci was unable to maintain his Awakened Zoan form and fell to his knees. Jinbe’s move didn’t have any part in damaging Lucci, as the attack wasn’t even aimed at him. In fact, Lucci remained in the same exact spot before and after Jinbe’s technique, as evidenced by the surroundings staying the same.

To make things clear, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda used Jinbe's words to declare Zoro the winner of the fight. The swordsman didn’t even use his strongest abilities and yet outclassed Lucci, grievously injuring him with a single attack. With this in mind, it’s safe to say that Zoro proved his superiority over Lucci.

The Five Elders are top tier Haki users

The Gorosei's demonic forms in the One Piece manga (Image via Shueisha)

Ever since the reveal of their Yokai-like transformation, it has become clear that the Five Elders are incredibly powerful individuals. However, the widely shared assumption was that the five highest-ranked Celestial Dragons would base their combat effectiveness on their demonic forms rather than on anything else.

The recent installments of the manga, and One Piece chapter 1111 in particular, have emphasized that the Elders are not limited to their appalling transformations. There’s yet another element that makes them dangerous foes, which is their Haki.

This was already implied when Saint Saturn first arrived on Egghead. Upon feeling Saturn’s ominous aura, powerful characters of the caliber of Luffy, Kizaru, Zoro, and Lucci were impressed by it, to the point where they paused their fights.

Shortly afterwards, both Zoro and Lucci commented on the Gorosei’s remarkable Haki. Zoro was especially intrigued by it, to the point where he briefly lost concentration over the fight with the CP0 spearhead.

Saint Warcury as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece chapter 1111, it was further highlighted that the Gorosei can use Haki with such prowess to match the strongest characters in the series. First, Jinbe, who is a very experienced fighter in his own right, was startled after feeling the Haki of one of the Elders, Saint Mars.

Mars didn’t show any particular feat, but his passive Haki emission left Jinbe in absolute awe. Another member of the Gorosei, Saint Topman Warcury, revealed himself as a Conqueror’s Haki user and one of the most impressive in the entire franchise.

Roaring while in his Yokai-like form, Warcury unleashed a large-scale blast of Conqueror’s Haki, which was strong enough to make it seem Big Mom’s Haki scream a small thing. Warcury’s Haki roar shook the entire island of Egghead, affecting the surroundings up to miles away.

A testament to Warcury’s power, his Haki affected even Gear 5 Luffy, blowing the newly-appointed Yonko away. In One Piece, all top-tier fighters are also top-tier Haki users, and this chapter made it clear that the Five Elders are no different.

Dorry and Brogy are much stronger than expected

Dorry and Brogy as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Dorry and Brogy returned in grand style during the recent arc. Together with their crew, the two legendary Giants arrived on Egghead to help the Straw Hat Pirates escape from the island. After destroying some Marine ships, they defeated Tosa, a Vice Admiral, with a single blow.

The two then intercepted one Saint Ju Peter, one of the Five Elders, and stopped his attempt to attack Luffy. Transformed into a giant sandworm, Ju Peter tried to swallow Luffy whole, but Dorry and Brogy decapitated him with their weapons.

As Saint Warcury unleashed his formidable Haki, Dorry and Brogy managed to withstand the Haoshoku blast. Impressively, they also blocked Warcury’s physical attack and struck back at the Elder with a technique of their own, sending him to crash into the nearby buildings.

Dorry and Brogy attack Ju Peter in the One Piece manga (Image via Shueisha)

Although Warcury endured the hit without suffering much damage, the feat remains quite impressive, considering that the likes of Sanji and even Sabo were totally helpless against the Five Elders. Granted, Dorry and Brogy fight as a pair, meaning that their deeds don’t reflect their individual strength but are the result of their collective effort.

Still, given their performance against the Elders, it’s safe to say that, even as separate individuals, they are fighters above the average Commander-class. Combined together, the two iconic Giants scale even higher, at the level of the most powerful Commander-class fighters.

Going by the recent chapters, it’s quite clear that Eiichiro Oda has great respect for Dorry and Brogy. The author consistently depicts these two characters as fighters capable of holding their own against the Five Elders, who, as endgame villains of the series, are meant to be top-tier combatants.

Dorry and Brogy using Hakoku in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

After spending one hundred years in Little Garden, Dorry and Brogy are now back in shape. They are on a whole different level compared to weaker members of the Giant Race, such as Hajrudin. In Little Garden, Dorry and Brogy couldn’t unleash their real power, as their weapons were falling apart.

Moreover, they were tricked by Mr. 3. Even then, their strength was already implied to be insane. Despite only having rusty weapons, they annihilated an island-sized monster, in front of which the Straw Hat Pirates, including Luffy and Zoro, were panicked.

The Giants are regarded as the mightiest race in the One Piece world, and it’s now clear why. With new weapons, Dorry and Brogy are now ready to show that the reputation of the Giants is well deserved.

Their formidable Hakoku technique is rumored to be the result of an advanced form of Armament Haki, and fans can’t wait to see them use it once again. Undoubtedly, the two captains of the Giant Warrior Pirates are among Luffy’s greatest allies.

Related Links

Zoro outclasses Lucci in One Piece chapter 1110

The technique Zoro used to beat Lucci, explained

The Yokai-like transformations of the Five Elders, explored

Can Dorry and Brogy use Haki? Explored

One Piece chapter 1112 release date and time

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback