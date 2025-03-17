One Piece chapter 1143 confirms the manga's March release schedule

Monday, March 17, 2025 saw the official release week for One Piece chapter 1143 begin, bringing with it the unofficial confirmation of the series not taking a break after its release. This alleged news comes from X (formerly Twitter) user and reputable series leaker and news source @pewpiece (Pew), who typically starts each release week with this info.

In turn, this also confirms the manga’s release schedule for the entirety of what remains in the month of March 2025 given the timing of chapter 1143’s release. With One Piece chapter 1143 releasing on Monday, March 24, 2025 in Japan and there being no break after, chapter 1144’s official release will close out the month on Monday, March 31.

One Piece chapter 1143 seemingly marks the start of another three-on-one-off cycle for Eiichiro Oda

While this news regarding there being no planned break after One Piece chapter 1143’s official release isn’t official itself, Pew has historically proven to be a very reliable and accurate source. Likewise, fans can count on there being no planned break week by mangaka Eiichiro Oda and his staff following the upcoming issue’s official release. While a sudden break due to a health issue on Oda’s is possible, this is virtually the only thing that would cause a break week.

The news regarding there being no break after chapter 1143 is also exciting for the fact that it seemingly restarts mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s typical release schedule. In recent years, Oda has shifted to a three-on-one-off approach which sees him release three chapters in a row, then take one break week in a four week period. In turn, there being no planned break after chapter 1143 suggests the manga will be releasing chapters through Monday, April 7, 2025.

While presumptive, this is nevertheless exciting given where the Elbaph Arc currently is in terms of its narrative heading into One Piece chapter 1143. Both Loki and the Holy Knights have begun making their respective moves, sending the nation of Giants into utter chaos as a result. With Oda seemingly preparing to release three chapters in a row, fans can expect to see both of these plotlines developed greatly in the coming weeks pending any sudden, unplanned breaks.

Oda’s manga series began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 1997, where it is still ongoing today but progressing through its final saga. Toei Animation began a television anime adaptation of Oda’s series in October 1999, which is also still ongoing but currently on break to overhaul production standards. The anime is set to return on Sunday, April 6, 2025 at 11:15 PM Japanese Standard Time.

Netflix produces a live-action adaptation of Oda’s original manga series, with a second season currently in production and a third seemingly in pre-production. Netflix is also producing a television anime readaptation of Oda’s series with Wit Studios, titled THE ONE PIECE.

