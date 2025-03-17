One Piece: Major predictions for chapter 1143 spoilers

With both the Holy Knights and Loki starting to make their respective moves against Elbaph, One Piece fans expect chapter 1143 to be extremely chaotic and exciting. While this is the safest assumption given these latest events, Oda may also choose to slow the pacing down by focusing on somewhere else on Elbaph or another part of the world.

However, verifiable spoilers for One Piece chapter 1140 are unavailable as of this article’s writing. Fans are also unlikely to get this information from the series’ leaker community before roughly halfway through the issue’s release week. Moreover, spoilers are never guaranteed and viable to stop coming at any point given their illicit nature.

Thankfully, some aspects of One Piece chapter 1143 can be predicted with a relative level of certainty given the latest events. More likely than not, the upcoming issue will see the action begin as Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, and Hajrudin’s New Giant Warrior Pirates take on Loki as Jaguar D. Saul and co confront the Holy Knights.

One Piece chapter 1143 likely to see Luffy and co struggle versus Loki, Saul’s group slow down the Holy Knights

One Piece chapter 1143 should begin with a continued focus on the Holy Knights and their efforts in abducting Elbaph’s children. They’ll likely recognize that some resistance is being given by Jaguar D. Saul and the other Giant adults, forcing them to enter the fray. The issue will likely shift focus to Nico Robin asking what she can do to help while Tony Tony Chopper treats the injured with assistance from Elbaphian doctors.

Saul will likely tell them to stay put as he and the other Giant adults (with some reinforcements) struggle but make progress against the nightmare monsters. At this moment, the Holy Knights will likely appear and attack some of the Giant adults. It’s likely that only Sommers and Killingham will have arrived, further confirming the general idea fans have thus far that Gunko is in charge of the mission.

In turn, Robin will likely prepare to fight these new enemies, with Chopper electing to join her as he asks the other Elbaph doctors if they can handle it. Jewelry Bonney is also likely to join them back in her adult form, as the focus returns to the Underworld. Here, One Piece chapter 1143 should shift its focus back to Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Sanji, and Hajrudin’s New Giant Warrior Pirates as Loki stands before them.

Expand Tweet

First, the damage Loki did to the Treasure Tree Adam with Ragnir should be highlighted. While it will obviously be on fire as a result of the lightning bolt striking it, the sheer destructive force of the hammer swing itself should also be highlighted. Hajrudin will likely explain what Ragnir is here, revealing it to be a weapon that “ate” a Devil Fruit, like Spandam’s sword Funkfreed.

Loki will likely continue to make demands of them after, first ordering his final shackle to be removed. Luffy and co will likely refuse, preparing to fight Loki instead. He should give a booming laugh at this, one loud enough that all of Elbaph can hear and recognize it. This should prompt a final shift in focus back to the village where the party is as the laugh is heard. The issue will likely end with Elder Jarul’s reaction, almost teasing his true relationship with Loki.

