Is Jaguar D. Saul going to die in One Piece's Elbaf arc?

One Piece chapter 1142 marked the beginning of the God Knights' assault. Although many fans anticipated the Elbaph arc would involve an internal civil war, the plot became much more complicated due to the God Knights' involvement.

Nico Robin's reunion with Saul became one of the most pivotal moments in the manga, especially since Saul finally revealed the Harley Texts, essentially reciting the history of the world to Robin. While both Robin and Saul are calm-natured scholars from Ohara, the government brands them as fugitives and essentially enemies of the world.

Given that Elbaph will be reduced to a hunting ground in future chapters, it is possible the God Knights will recognize both Robin and Saul, sealing the fate of at least one of them.

Disclaimer- This article contains huge spoilers for One Piece and reflects the author's opinions.

One Piece: Jaguar D. Saul might become the final casualty of the Ohara Incident

Jaguar D. Saul as shown in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Jaguar D. Saul has been a key background character since his introduction in chapter 392, during Nico Robin's Ohara flashback. Saul coincidentally washed ashore in Ohara and formed close friendships with the scholars, especially Robin. Although Aokiji effectively killed him and listed him as a casualty during the Ohara Incident, later revelations challenged this belief.

While Nico Robin survived, the guilt of being the only survivor while being hunted by the World Government became an integral part of her character. Later chapters revealed that Saul had somehow survived and preserved a portion of the knowledge contained within Ohara.

Aokiji as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

A few flashbacks also revealed Saul's true status as a former vice admiral who once served directly under Garp alongside Aokiji. After escaping Ohara, Saul took refuge in Elbaph and is currently working as a librarian who manages Ohara's remaining knowledge.

Nico Robin and Saul are the only two survivors of the Ohara Incident. Hence, they are already in great danger, relying solely on the World Government's lack of knowledge regarding Saul's survival.

Nico Robin as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Given that Elbaph will soon become hunting grounds for the God Knights, it is possible that they will end up targeting Nico Robin, especially due to her ability to read Poneglyphs and her high priority within the World Government.

Although no current signs indicate Jaguar D. Saul's demise, Robin being targeted will ultimately provoke a reaction from him. Jaguar D. Saul may meet his end while trying to save Robin once again, marking the much-anticipated Devil Fruit awakening for Robin.

Final thoughts

One Piece chapter 1143 is set to release on March 23, 2025, and will center on the giants' retaliation against the sudden attack. While the giants themselves are formidable warriors, it has been highlighted that their warrior ways have dissolved along with time.

The giants from older generations will likely become prime targets for the God Knights, especially since these older giants are fundamental to Elbaph's significant standing in the world.

