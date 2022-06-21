Pokemon: 5 anime characters Ash can defeat instantly (& 5 he never will)

Pokemon’s Ash Ketchum is one of the most capable and skilled trainers in the entire series. He has some of the most powerful Pokemon in the entire franchise and has years of experience with battles under his belt.

But could that experience and a vast amount of powerful partners help him against other anime characters? In this list, we will go through 5 anime characters Ash would be able to defeat with his team, and the other 5 that he would not even come close to beating.

Disclaimer: This list will be based on the author’s opinion and will have no order. It will contain minor spoilers from various anime series. The list will consider Ash’s Pokemon as the ones battling instead of Ash himself.

These 5 characters have no chance against Ash’s most powerful Pokemon

1) Yugi Moto

Yugi has no equal in duel monsters, but he is not that strong outside of the game (Image credit: Kazuki Takahashi/Shueisha, Viz Media, Yugioh!: The Dark Side Of Dimensions)

Yugi from Yugioh! is the King of Games, no one on the face of the Earth can defeat him in Duel Monsters. His deck and his faith in the Heart of the Cards can get him out of the toughest situations. But he is still a human child.

Ash would not even have to try, one electroshock from his Pikachu would be enough to take Yugi down. Yugi is a powerful duelist and his millennium puzzle gives him powers beyond our imagination. Unfortunately for him, Pokemon would not have a duel against him so he could not use them.

2) Skull

Skull, from Katekyo Hitman Reborn, is one of the Arcobaleno, the most powerful members of the Mafia World. But Skull is not strong in the traditional way. He used to be a stuntman that was famous for being almost immortal. There are a few things that can keep him down.

But that immortality does not mean he is not able to be defeated. On the contrary, it makes him believe that he is stronger than he is. One of Ash’s most powerful Pokemon would be enough to foil any of Skull's plans. He would not be severely damaged, but he would be defeated.

3) Mizuki

Mizuki was defeated by an Academy student (Image credit: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto)

Mizuki, a traitor of the Leaf Village, was the first real enemy of the protagonists in Naruto. He was strong enough to get to the rank of Chunin, but he is probably the weakest opponent Naruto has ever faced. Even before the blonde ninja graduated from the academy, he could beat him with a single Jutsu.

It would be a difficult and dangerous fight since Mizuki is always carrying a giant shuriken on his back, but Ash’s team could defeat him. Maybe use Greninja, and let its speed and shadow clone attacks overwhelm him, just like Naruto did.

4) Mr. Satan

Mr. Satan wishes his movies were a reality (Image credit: Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

Mr. Satan boasts about being the Hero of Earth, a fighter so powerful and capable that no one can defeat him. But in reality, he is just a stronger-than-average human that has taken the credit for others' actions.

He is by no means the weakest character in Dragon Ball, but he is still a normal human who just goes to the gym. Again, one simple electric attack from Ash’s Pikachu would be enough to take this Hero out of commission.

5) Kon

Kon is a mod-soul that showed great potential while inhabiting Ichigo’s body on Bleach. The problems came later after he possessed the body of a little stuffed lion. Kon is incredibly weak in this form, which makes sense considering he is in the body of a stuffed animal.

Ash would not even have to use his stronger Pokemon. The first stage Pokemon in his collection would use Kon as a toy and probably break him. Poor Kon could become stronger in another body, but his current one could not even defeat Togepi.

Not even Ash’s best team would have a chance against these characters

1) Kaneki Ken

Kaneki is one of the most vicious fighters in the series (Image credit: Sui Ishida, Tokyo Ghoul)

Kaneki was not strong enough to defeat any Pokemon at the start of Tokyo Ghoul. But after his disastrous date with Rize, he would become one of the strongest Ghouls ever. Kaneki was able to defeat Jason in his first serious fight.

Kaneki has a lot of speed and resistance, and he was trained by one of the most powerful CCG agents. He is stronger than even some of the legendaries we have seen in the show. Ash’s strongest Pokemon would not be able to defeat this intimidating foe.

2) All Might

All Might can defeat most opponents in one hit (Image credit: Kōhei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

The Number One Hero and the symbol of peace in the My Hero Academia world. All Might is extremely powerful thanks to the power of One for All. He has the power of seven previous holders backing him up.

We have seen him defeat villains with powers beyond anything we have seen in Pokemon, and that happened after his injury. All Might in his prime would be able to defeat any creature Ash would use against him.

3) Taichi Yagami

Tai is the protagonist of the main competitor of Pokemon, Digimon. Like Ash, he is a 10-year-old boy who has a creature with amazing powers as a partner. There is no arguing that Pokemon is the most popular of the two, but when we talk about power, Digimon wins with no problem.

Agumon can digivolve at will and has three other forms that have powers with destructive capabilities beyond most Pokemon powers. He also can fuse with Gabumon, creating a being that can travel between dimensions. At least Ash can find consolation in the fact that his franchise is more successful.

4) Laxus Dreyar

Laxus preparing a powerful electric attack (Image credit: Hiro Mashima, Fairy Tail)

Laxus is one of the few S-rank members of the Fairy Tail guild. He is also the Lightning Dragon Slayer user. He is a mage of incredible strength who could defeat most opponents who dared to face him.

Even if Fairy Tail is full of amazing and powerful mages, we choose Laxus because of his lighting nature. Even if Ash sends Pikachu against this imposing opponent, it would just empower him further. All electric-type Pokemon would be like a battery for Laxus.

5) Meliodas

If you see his demonic power come out, run away (Image credit: Nakaba Suzuki, The Seven Deadly Sins)

Meliodas is the captain of the Seven Deadly Sins, the most powerful knights in the entire Kingdom of Liones. He used to be the leader of the Ten Commandments until he fell in love with a Goddess named Elizabeth and was cursed by his father, the Demon King.

But he did not lose his powers. He is still one of the most powerful and imposing beings on the show. If that was not enough reason to justify his victory against Ash’s Pokemon, his ability Full Counter can reflect any physical attack used against him. Ash does not stand a chance against this charismatic demon.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

