15 anime shows similar to Pokémon and Digimon

Pokémon and Digimon are iconic anime franchises that have captured the hearts of fans worldwide. With their immersive worlds, captivating stories, and lovable characters, they have become household names within the animated entertainment community.

If one is a fan of these two beloved series and looking for more shows that offer similar adventures and themes, they are in luck! This article will explore 15 anime shows that share similarities with Pokémon and Digimon, allowing readers to embark on new journeys and discover exciting worlds filled with extraordinary creatures and unforgettable experiences.

Fairy Tail, Beyblade, and 13 other anime series like Pokémon and Digimon

1) Yu-Gi-Oh!

Yu-Gi-Oh! Anime (image via Nihon Ad Systems and TV Tokyo)

Yu-Gi-Oh! is a classic anime series that has stood the test of time, captivating audiences with its immersive world of Duel Monsters. The show introduces us to Yugi Moto, a talented young duelist who possesses an ancient artifact known as the Millennium Puzzle. As Yugi and his friends engage in epic battles, the series explores themes of courage, determination, and the bonds forged through the game.

With each duel, viewers are treated to exhilarating clashes of strategy as players formulate their moves and unleash powerful creatures from their decks. The unique monsters, intricate strategies, and high-stakes duels create a sense of excitement and anticipation that will keep fans of Pokémon and Digimon thoroughly entertained.

2) Beyblade

Beyblade (image via Madhouse)

The dynamic and adrenaline-fueled anime series Beyblade centers around the exhilarating sport of Beyblading. In this world, individuals wield customized spinning tops called Beyblades and engage in fierce battles, showcasing their skills, strategy, and sheer determination. Drawing parallels to Pokémon and Digimon, Beyblade emphasizes the significance of friendship and teamwork as the characters navigate the competitive world of Beyblading.

As the protagonists evolve and hone their Beyblading abilities, they not only strive to become champions but also cultivate deep bonds with their teammates. Through the trials they face, viewers witness the characters' personal growth and the valuable life lessons they learn along the way, such as the importance of perseverance, trust, and supporting one another.

3) Beyblade Burst

Beyblade Burst Anime (image via OLM Team Masuda)

Beyblade Burst, a captivating reboot of the beloved Beyblade series, introduces a fresh generation of characters and exciting spinning-top battles. At the center of the story is Valt Aoi, a passionate and determined Beyblader who harbors an unwavering dream of becoming the ultimate champion. Drawing inspiration from its predecessor, Beyblade Burst greatly emphasizes on the power of friendship, teamwork, and personal growth.

As Valt and his friends embark on their Beyblading journey, viewers are treated to electrifying battles that showcase innovative Beyblade designs and strategies. The dynamic storyline keeps audiences on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating each thrilling match. Beyblade Burst strikes the perfect balance between intense action, heartfelt friendships, and the pursuit of individual goals, making it an engrossing anime experience that will undoubtedly resonate with fans of both Pokémon and Digimon.

4) Zatch Bell!

Zatch Bell! Anime (image via Toei Animation)

Zatch Bell! takes viewers on an enchanting journey alongside the young prodigy Kiyo and his Mamodo partner, Zatch. This anime series delves into a fierce competition known as the Mamodo Battle, where Mamodos and their human partners clash in epic showdowns, aiming to claim the title of the Mamodo King. Parallel to the themes found in Pokémon and Digimon, Zatch Bell! highlights the dynamic partnership between humans and extraordinary creatures, fostering unbreakable bonds and unlocking hidden potential.

Each battle in Zatch Bell! is a spectacle of unique and awe-inspiring powers displayed by the Mamodos, creating moments of intense action that will leave audiences in awe. Moreover, the series strikes a perfect balance by infusing humor and heartwarming moments into its narrative, creating a truly unforgettable anime experience for fans seeking the same magic found in Pokémon and Digimon.

5) Monster Rancher

Monster Rancher Anime(image via TMS Entertainment)

In Monster Rancher, a young boy named Genki finds himself transported to a world where he can bring his favorite video game monsters to life. Alongside his companions, Genki competes in tournaments and explores this new realm. Just like Pokémon and Digimon, Monster Rancher highlights the bond between humans and their fantastical companions.

The show offers a mix of adventure, friendship, and battles that will appeal to fans of both franchises. With its unique premise and diverse array of creatures, Monster Rancher provides an exciting and imaginative world to explore, making it a perfect addition to this list.

6) Cardcaptor Sakura

Cardcaptor Sakura Anime(image via Madhouse)

Cardcaptor Sakura is a magical girl anime that tells the story of Sakura Kinomoto, a young girl who accidentally releases a set of magical cards called Clow Cards. Following this, Sakura and her friends embark on a quest to capture all the cards and prevent catastrophe.

While Cardcaptor Sakura may differ in genre, it shares similarities with Pokémon and Digimon through its vibrant world, supernatural creatures, and the theme of collecting and harnessing powerful entities. With its enchanting visuals and endearing characters, Cardcaptor Sakura is an anime that shouldn't be missed by fans of Pokémon and Digimon.

7) Medabots

Medabots Anime (image via Bee Train)

The anime series Medabots introduces viewers to a world where people engage in battles using customized robots called Medabots. The series revolves around a young boy named Ikki Tenryou, who aspires to become a Medabot champion. Alongside his loyal Medabot, Metabee, Ikki faces off against other Medafighters and unravels the mysteries of the Medabot world.

Similar to Pokémon and Digimon, Medabots explores the theme of teamwork and the growth of the protagonist as he faces challenges and builds strong relationships. With its unique robot designs, intense battles, and a touch of humor, Medabots offers an entertaining experience that will resonate with fans of Pokémon and Digimon.

8) Yo-Kai Watch

Yo-Kai Watch Anime(image via OLM Team Inoue)

This anime series follows the adventures of Nate, a young boy who discovers a mysterious device that allows him to see and befriend mischievous Yo-Kai spirits. Together with his Yo-Kai companions, Nate solves everyday problems caused by these mischievous creatures.

Yo-Kai Watch explores the concept of forming bonds with supernatural beings. The show combines comedy, action, and heartwarming moments as Nate delves deeper into the world of Yo-Kai. With its colorful characters and a blend of humor and adventure, Yo-Kai Watch offers a delightful anime experience reminiscent of Pokémon and Digimon.

9) Bakugan Battle Brawlers

Bakugan Battle Brawlers Anime(image via Bakugan Battle Brawlers)

Bakugan Battle Brawlers introduces us to a world where strategic battles are fought using powerful creatures called Bakugan. The story revolves around Dan Kuso and his friends competing in the Bakugan Battle League, aiming to become the ultimate Bakugan brawler.

The anime series features intense battles, the growth of characters, and the power of friendship. With its imaginative creatures, strategic gameplay, and an overarching storyline, Bakugan Battle Brawlers provides an exciting and action-packed anime that will resonate with fans of both Pokémon and Digimon.

10) Inazuma Eleven

Inazuma Eleven Anime(image via OLM, Inc.)

Inazuma Eleven combines the worlds of soccer and supernatural abilities in a unique and thrilling way. The series follows the adventures of Mamoru Endou and his soccer team as they aim to become the best in Japan. Throughout their journey, they encounter formidable opponents and unlock incredible soccer techniques.

The anime showcases the power of teamwork, determination, and the growth of its characters. With its exciting matches, supernatural elements, and a mix of sports and fantasy, Inazuma Eleven offers an anime experience that blends competition and camaraderie, appealing to fans of both Pokémon and Digimon.

11) Digimon Tamers

Digimon Tamers Anime(image via Toei Animation)

This one is an installment within the Digimon franchise that offers a unique take on the series concept. The story revolves around a group of children who discover Digimon exist within a virtual world and must team up with their Digimon partners to defend both realms from an impending threat.

Digimon Tamers explores darker themes and delves deeper into the emotional struggles faced by its characters, providing a more mature and thought-provoking narrative. With its intriguing storyline, complex characters, and intense battles, Digimon Tamers offers a captivating experience that expands upon the themes of friendship, adventure, and digital creatures that fans of Pokémon and Digimon will appreciate.

12) Sword Art Online

Sword Art Online Anime (image via Aniplex and Genco)

Sword Art Online transports viewers into a virtual reality MMORPG, where players are trapped inside the game and must fight their way to freedom. While it differs from Pokémon and Digimon in setting, Sword Art Online shares similarities through its exploration of virtual worlds, epic battles, and the bonds formed between characters.

The series combines action, romance, and a touch of fantasy, creating an immersive experience that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. With its intricate game mechanics, captivating storylines, and memorable characters, Sword Art Online is a must-watch for fans seeking a thrilling anime adventure.

13) One Piece

One Piece Anime (image via Toei Animation)

One Piece is an epic adventure anime that follows the journey of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, as they search for the titular One Piece. The series takes viewers to a vast and immersive world filled with unique islands, fearsome pirates, and incredible powers.

Like Pokémon and Digimon, One Piece emphasizes the power of friendship, the pursuit of dreams, and the bonds forged between characters. With its compelling storylines, intense battles, and diverse cast of characters, One Piece offers an expansive and thrilling anime experience that fans of both franchises will appreciate.

14) Fairy Tail

Fairy Tail Anime (image via Studio Bridge)

Fairy Tail is an anime that follows the Celestial Spirit Mage Lucy Heartfilia after she joins the Fairy Tail Guild. The series delves into a world filled with magic, mythical creatures, and intense battles. Like Pokémon and Digimon, Fairy Tail highlights the power of friendship and camaraderie as the guild members face various challenges together.

With its rich world-building, memorable characters, and jaw-dropping fight scenes, Fairy Tail offers a captivating and emotionally charged anime that will appeal to fans seeking a blend of action, adventure, and magical beings.

15) Naruto

Naruto Anime (image via Studio Pierrot and TV Tokyo)

Naruto is a beloved anime series that chronicles the journey of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja with dreams of becoming the Hokage, the leader of his village. The series combines action, humor, and emotional depth as Naruto and his friends face dangerous missions, powerful adversaries, and personal growth.

Like Pokémon and Digimon, Naruto explores themes of friendship, loyalty, and the pursuit of dreams. With its vast array of unique ninja abilities, epic battles, and a well-crafted narrative, Naruto offers an immersive anime experience that has captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

Final thoughts

Pokémon Anime (image via OLM, Inc.)

If readers are a fan of Pokémon and Digimon and have been craving more anime shows that offer similar adventures and themes, this list of 15 anime series is a perfect starting point. Whether it's the captivating battles, the bonds formed between humans and extraordinary creatures, or the exploration of immersive and fantastical worlds, each of these shows brings its own unique charm and excitement.

From classics like Yu-Gi-Oh! and Beyblade to newer series like Yokai Watch and Sword Art Online, there is a wide range of anime experiences waiting for everyone. So, get ready to embark on new journeys and discover extraordinary worlds filled with unforgettable characters and thrilling adventures.

