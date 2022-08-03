Digimon Survive guide: How to befriend Arukenimon

Digimon Survive is a unique tactical role-playing game that allows players to befriend digital monsters that they encounter within the game. The game is rather similar to Game Freak and Nintendo's iconic flagship franchise, Pokemon. However, it sports a massive difference in how players build relationships with their monster companions.
Every monster in the game is unique and has their own personality and character traits that make them stand out from the rest. Befriending these digital monsters in the game allows players to recruit them to their team. Furthermore, building strong bonds with one's Digimon is necessary in order to 'evolve' them.
In Digimon Survive, players can even befriend boss monsters after defeating them in battle and one such digital monster is Arukenimon. She is a demonic spider-like Digimon that features some of the strongest Digivolutions in the game: Boltboutamon and Beelzemon.
This article takes a look at how players can befriend Arukenimon and where they can potentially encounter the monster in Digimon Survive.
Arukenimon is a strong monster that serves as a boss in Part 3 of Digimon Survive that players can befriend later on in the game
The spider-like Arukenimon is a very powerful Digimon that players first encounter in Part 3 of Digimon Survive. The intimidating design and attacks of the Virus attribute monster makes it the perfect monster to serve as the main antagonist of the third chapter of the game.
Much like any other monster in the game, befriending Arukenimon is fairly straightforward, i.e., players need to engage in a conversation with the digital monster and respond to its questions and statements. Each correct response earns players two points, with a minimum of three points being required to successfully befriend the monster.
Interestingly, Arukenimon shares the same set of questions and statements as Fangmon, who serves as the boss of Part 2 in the game. However, the responses to the questions differ quite a lot between the two monsters. Shown below is a handy guide to all the questions and statements with the proper responses that players should choose in order to befriend Arukenimon without much hassle:
- You sure like to puff out your chest around a weak monster like myself: How rude!
- Trying to pick a fight with a peace-lover like me... You humans are so cruel: You'll say anything...
- I bet you've got some secrets, huh? Go on, tell me one! I dare you!: I'm not telling you.
- What do you think decides what's right or wrong?: Your own beliefs.
- You may think of those around you as friends, but perhaps you're actually alone?: That's not true!
- Let's make a deal: Throw the fight and I'll give you an item!: Interesting proposal!
- Who do you think is worse? The deceiver or the deceived?: I don't like either.
Where to find Arukenimon in Digimon Survive
Players encounter Arukenimon during the climax of Part 3 of the game, where she appears as the final boss. However, players can only befriend her at the beginning of Part 6, in the "Free Battle" areas of the game.
Arukenimon appears as shadow encounters in the Free Battle zones, which players can scout using their cameras to engage in battle or conversations with digital monsters. Arukenimon can also be obtained through Digivolving other monsters in Digimon Survive. However, due to the rarity of evolution materials, it is generally better to befriend her in Free Battle instead of Digivolving other monsters.