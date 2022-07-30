Digimon Survive guide: How to befriend Fangmon

The recently released Digimon Survive is one of the series' best games, allowing players to befriend various digital monsters in the game. The game is chock-full of unique and interesting monsters that players can find in Digimon Survive.

The game allows players to befriend several digital monsters they come across in the game, recruit them to their team, and use them during the many challenging combat scenarios. Players can even befriend some of the bosses in the game after defeating them in earlier chapters.

Every other monster in the game boasts a unique personality and abilities that set them apart from others. While the process of befriending is more or less the same for every other digital monster in Digimon Survive, there are some exceptions.

One such monster is the wolf-like Fangmon, one of the most unique and well-designed monsters in Digimon Survive. This article dives into how players can befriend Fangmon and where they can potentially encounter the digital monster.

Digimon Survive is a visual novel/tactical role-playing game with survival elements developed by Hyde

Fangmon is a wolf-like monster that serves as the main antagonist of Part 2 of Digimon Survive. The monster is covered in reddish-pink fur with an elongated snout. Fangmon makes a great addition to the players' team early on in the game. Befriending a wolf-like monster also allows for some unique Digivolutions later in the game.

Befriending Fangmon is straightforward, given that players know the perfect response to each monster's questions and statements. During the Free Battle mode of the game, players can talk to Fangmon upon encountering it, to which they will be greeted with three statements to which they will have to respond by picking the most appropriate response.

Choosing the best response for a statement rewards players with two points, with three points being required at the end of the conversation to befriend the wolf-like digital monster.

In keeping with its antagonistic character, Fangmon's statements will try to demoralize players by questioning their actions in the game. The monster will even try to make players forfeit the process by promising an item in return for calling off the fight. However, players should try not to succumb to the monster's cunning and indulge him. Instead, they should pick the most neutral response to their statements.

The following is a handy guide to conversation points and the proper response that players should choose during the process of befriending Fangmon:

You sure like to puff out your chest around a weak monster like me. - Strength's irrelevant.

Trying to pick a fight with a peace-lover like me... You, humans, are so cruel. - So let's call it off.

I bet you've got some secrets, huh? Go on, tell me one! I dare you! - Secrets? I wonder...

What do you think decides what's right or wrong? - Reality itself.

You may think of those around you as friends, but perhaps you're alone. - I wouldn't mind.

Let's make a deal: Throw the fight, and I'll give you an item! - I don't believe you.

Who do you think is worse? The deceiver or deceived? - The deceiver, duh!

Where to find Fangmon

Players encounter Fangmon for the first time during Digimon Survive's Chapter 2, where they won't get a chance to befriend the monster. However, players can befriend the monster at the beginning of the third chapter, where the monster will regularly appear in the "Free Battle" area. The same can be said for other main bosses in the game like Dokugomon.

It is also possible for players to get Fangmon by Digivolving a common monster in the game, Gazimon. However, it is highly recommended that players get Fangmon through the Free Battle system as Digivolving Gazimon, for the most part, is just a waste of evolution items.

