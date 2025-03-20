Sai-Kyo-Oh! Zukan: The Ultimate Tournament anime confirms April 2025 release date and more with new PV and visual

On March 20, 2025, the Sai-Kyo-Oh! Zukan: The Ultimate Tournament anime confirmed its April 6, 2025, release date with a new promotional trailer. The promotional trailer also unveiled the sequel's main voice casting and staff members. Studio OLM Digital will be animating the series.

Sai-Kyo-Oh! Zukan: The Ultimate Tournament anime is based on a children's picture book published by Gakken Publishing Company. The picture book series has 5.4 million copies in circulation (only in Japanese). The picture book's first anime adaptation aired in the Winter 2024 Anime Season.

Sai-Kyo-Oh! Zukan: The Ultimate Tournament anime set to be released on April 6, 2025

The Sai-Kyo-Oh! Zukan: The Ultimate Tournament anime's promotional video commenced with a focus on numerous animal species fighting each other. The video then unveiled an island, which would presumably be the setting of the sequel series.

The video also introduced some new animal species that would become a part of the fighting tournament. The promotional video ended with a focus on a new mythical creature. The series' official website unveiled the Sai-Kyo-Oh! Zukan: The Ultimate Tournament anime's release date: April 6, 2025 (Spring 2025 Anime Season).

The sequel series will feature the returning voice casting from the prequel, including Mr. Most voiced by Yoshihisa Kawahara (Matsuri from Tokyo Ghoul), and TT by Mie Sonozaki (Nana Shimura from My Hero Academia). The animals in the anime are voiced through artificially generated noises.

Makoto Satou (CGI director of Chained Soldier) will be directing the sequel, replacing Shintarou Kishimoto. Ayato Shinozaki (theme song arrangement for Boggiepop and Other), Ryousuke Tachibana (theme song arrangement for So I'm a Spider So What?), and Yusuke Kamimachi will also be replaced as music composers. The rest of the staff members will be returning to their positions.

Sai-Kyo-Oh! Zukan: The Ultimate Tournament anime

Animal species fighting (Image via OLM Digital)

As stated on the anime's official website, the sequel anime series will continue the battle frenzy on the Ultimate Island where numerous animal species fight for the top spot as the strongest. The new island will introduce new battlegrounds, including caverns, rocky crags, forests, and ice fields.

Moreover other than the already introduced animal species which include mythical creatures like the Tyrannosaurus and regular animal species like the Hercules Bettle, the sequel will introduce new species including the blue dragon that might become a contender for the strongest one. So, who will fight for their spot as the strongest animal and who will give up?

