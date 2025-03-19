  • home icon
  Your Forma anime reveals ending theme and additional cast with new PV ahead of April 2025 premiere

Your Forma anime reveals ending theme and additional cast with new PV ahead of April 2025 premiere

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Mar 19, 2025 15:48 GMT
Your Forma anime reveals ending theme and additional cast with new PV ahead of April 2025 premiere
Echika Hieda as seen in the Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, REMOW informed Sportskeeda Anime via email correspondence about Your Forma anime's second promotional video. The new promotional video revealed the ending theme song details and announced the anime's additional cast members.

Your Forma anime follows Echika Hieda, a young prodigious "Electronic Investigator" who stood isolated by her exceptional talent. That's when she was assigned a new partner, Harold, a blonde, blue-eyed humanoid "Amicus." This unrivaled duo is set to expose every hidden secret.

Your Forma anime unveils its second promotional video

9Lana is set to perform Your Forma anime's ending theme song (Image via REMOW)
9Lana is set to perform Your Forma anime's ending theme song (Image via REMOW)

On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, REMOW released the second promotional video for the Your Forma anime. The second promotional video previewed the anime's ending theme song "NEO-LUDDITE" performed by 9Lana.

9Lana shared that she loves the dynamic between Echika and Harold and was looking forward to seeing how their voices bring them to life in the anime. As for her song, "NEO-LUDDITE," it is built around the curiosity and desire to learn, test, and connect with each other.

youtube-cover
The anime's second promotional video highlights the humanoid robot Harold played by Kensho Ono. It delves into the complex emotions between Harold and his partner, the genius investigator Echika Hieda played by Kana Hanazawa. Most importantly, it focused on Harold's feelings and values as a robot.

In addition, the promotional video also looked into the past of Sozon A. Chernov, Harold's former partner. Sozon seemingly viewed Harold as his little brother and accepted him as part of his family alongside Darya Romanovna Chernova. Besides that, the anime also gave fans a preview of the voices of three other characters, Kuprian Valentinovich Napolov, Kazimir Matinovich Szubin, and Raissa Germaine Robin.

Kazimir Matinovich Szubin as seen in the anime (Image via Geno Studio)
Kazimir Matinovich Szubin as seen in the anime (Image via Geno Studio)

Kouichi Yamadera is set to voice Kuprian Valentinovich Napolov. He previously voiced Danjuro Tobita in My Hero Academia and Zohakuten in Demon Slayer. Joining him is Tomokazu Sugita as the voice of Kazimir Matinovich Szubin. He has previously voiced Tarou Sakamoto in Sakamoto Days and Gintoki Sakata in Gintama.

In addition, Jun Fukuyama is set to voice Sozon A. Chernov. He has previously voiced Clayface in Isekai Suicide Squad and Cid Kagenou in The Eminence in Shadow. Lastly, Hisako Toujou is set to voice Raissa Germaine Robin. She has previously voiced Tsugumi in The Rising of the Shield Hero and Roxy Hart in Berserk of Gluttony.

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
