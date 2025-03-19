Sung Hoo Park's Bullet/Bullet anime announces July 2025 release date and cast with new PV

On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, the official staff shared a new promotional video and key visual for the Bullet/Bullet anime. According to the short clip, the anime will premiere exclusively on Disney+ Star on July 16, 2025. In addition, the staff unveiled a new key visual and revealed the show's main cast.

Under the direction of Sung Hoo Park, who is known for directing popular works like Ninja Kamui, Jujutsu Kaisen, and others, Bullet/Bullet anime is an original net animation. Produced by E&H Production and Gaga, the series was announced during the 2024 Disney APAC Content Showcase in November 2024.

Bullet/Bullet anime's new trailer confirms the July 16, 2025, debut and main cast

According to the latest promotional video shared by the anime's website and X account, Sung Hoo Park's Bullet/Bullet anime will be exclusively released on Disney+ Star on July 16, 2025. The anime will have 12 episodes in two parts. The first eight episodes will be streamed starting July 16, 2025, while episodes nine to 12 will be released on August 13, 2025.

The promotional video features three characters - a human, a polar bear, and a robot. At first glance, they have nothing in common. However, they team up to take a request. The short video showcases scintillating action scenes, featuring the primary characters.

Along with the PV, the staff unveiled a key visual for the Bullet/Bullet anime. The illustration features the protagonists, Gear, and others racing at full speed in a car, with a tagline in Japanese, which reads "Junkies, change the world to pop!" in English. Besides Gear and others, the visual features an armed group, that clashes with the protagonists.

The Bullet/Bullet anime stars Marina Inoue as Gear, a young boy who works at a junk shop. He's also described as a thief who retrieves unjustly stolen items. Kazuhiro Yamaji voices Shirokuma, the Polar Bear, who is a gambling addict. He also runs the "Theft Business" with Gear and a robot called Qu-0213.

Rie Kugiyama lends her voice to the robot, Qu-0213 Nosa-ane, who treats Gear like a brother. Tomokazu Seki stars as Qu-0213 Naka-ani, a robot with a laidback personality. Kana Hanazawa stars as Qu-0213 Kau-ane, Nosa's twin sister. Ai Orikasa joins the cast as the robot Ei-Baba, who has a kindhearted personality akin to a grandmother. She's also the team's cook.

Yuki Wakai stars as Rin, a police officer with a secret. Makoto Furukawa voices Barrel, the leader of an armed group from the Wastelands. Other cast members include Asami Seto as Noa, a mysterious girl whom an assassin is chasing, and Takamasa Mogi as Wheel, a close subordinate of Barrel.

Sung Hoo Park directs the Bullet/Bullet anime at E&H Production and GAGA. According to the anime's staff, Sung Hoo Park has spent a decade drafting the narrative for this original anime. Aki Kindaichi handles the series scripts, while Takahiro Yoshimatsu is the character designer & chief animation director. Hidetaka Tenjin is the concept designer and mechanical designer, while Shin Misawa is the car action director.

About the anime

Qu-0213, Shirokuma, and Gear in the PV (Image via E&H Production)

The narrative for the Bullet/Bullet anime is set in a post-apocalyptic world where civilization has collapsed. In a world, which is reduced to a wasteland, people can only love using the relics from the past. The story follows Gear, who works at a junk shop.

He teams up with a gambling addict polar bear, Shirokuma, and a robot named Qu-0213, that has four personalities. One day, Gear receives a request from a mysterious girl named Noa, who tells him that an assassin is chasing her. She wants Gear to steal an item. At this moment, the assassins chase Gear and his team, who may have stolen a secret that can disrupt the world's balance.

