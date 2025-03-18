MANGA Plus simulpubs Oshi no Ko mangaka's new series, Märchen Crown

Oshi no Ko author Aka Akasaka has recently returned to the industry this week with the release of his new Young Jump series, Märchen Crown, which was published in MANGA Plus. This new manga sees the author making a departure of sorts as he takes on a more fantasy-based series and also has the support of artist Ajichika, most commonly known for the Record of Ragnarok manga.

The first chapter of the Märchen Crown focuses on the character of Rapunzel as she begins to discover the world outside her window thanks to her new friend and love interest, Mikel. However, in the typical fashion of the Oshi no Ko mangaka, she realizes that there is something off with Mikel, starting what is bound to be her main adventure in this story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Oshi no Ko author's new series Märchen Crown was published on MANGA Plus

Panels of the first chapter of Märchen Crown (Image via Shueisha).

As mentioned earlier, the Oshi no Ko author Aka Akasaka, after having concluded his hit manga series back in November of 2024, has returned to the industry with his new story, Märchen Crown. This project also features Ajichika as the artist, who has become known in the medium for the art in the Record of Ragnarok series.

The first chapter of the story, which was published in the online platform MANGA Plus, takes the mythical character of Rapunzel as she is part of a fantasy setting and lives in a tower while being protected by a witch who tells her to not leave. She eventually meets a young man named Mikel and grow closer to each other, to the point they start having romantic feelings.

Eventually, Rapunzel gets used to the idea of leaving her tower and decides to accompany Mikel to his village to meet his loved ones, only to find out they are skeletons and monster-like creatures. She runs away, ending the chapter on a rather dark note, fitting with the writer's approach.

The legacy of Aka Akasaka

Kaguya-sama and Oshi no Ko are Akasaka's biggest hits (Image via A-1 Pictures and Doga Kobo).

Aka Akasaka is one of the most popular mangakas in recent years, mostly due to his work with the romantic comedy Kaguya-sama and the drama idol story Oshi no Ko. Both series have been praised for their subversion of tropes and captivating characters, often managing to play to create some notorious drama in a very organic manner.

However, Akasaka has also been heavily criticized for the conclusion of his stories, to the point that the endings of Kaguya-sama and Oshi no Ko still continue to be divisive. The ending of the latter is still fresh in his fans' minds as it concluded last November, which is why some are eager to see the quality of Märchen Crown.

