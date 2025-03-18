Laid-Back Camp creator's Mono anime reveals April 2025 release date

Tuesday, March 18, 2025 saw the television Mono anime series from Laid-Back Camp creator Afro reveal its official release date of Sunday, April 13, 2025 in Japan. The anime also revealed its domestic streaming information in Japan, with no international streaming information officially confirmed as of this article’s writing.

While this will be the Mono anime’s television release date in Japan, the anime will have advance screenings in Yamanashi Prefecture and Tokyo on March 29 and April 5, respectively. With everything but the anime’s opening theme song now revealed, fans can expect one final news announcement for the Laid-Back Camp creator’s new anime series prior to its release.

Laid-Back Camp creator’s Mono anime confirms official premiere roughly one week after final advance screening

The Mono anime is set to air on Sunday, April 13, 2025 at 12AM Japanese Standard Time (JST) on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11. The series will then air on MBS, Yamanashi Broadcasting, and AT-X at later dates. The anime will stream simultaneously on ABEMA and d Anime Store before later going to additional streaming services. As of this article’s writing, there is no officially confirmed international streaming information for the upcoming series.

The anime’s aforementioned advance screenings will show the anime’s first episode. The first screening will come on Saturday, March 29, 2025 in Kofu City in Yamanashi Prefecture, which is where the anime is set. The second screening will come on Saturday, April 5, 2025 in Tokyo. As of this article’s writing, these are the only currently announced advance screening opportunities for the Laid-Back Camp creator’s new anime series.

The series will star Haruna Mikawa as Satsuki Amamiya, Aoi Koga as An Kiriyama, Hikaru Tohno as Sakurako Shikishima, Reina Ueda as Haruno Akiyama, and Maki Kawase as Kako Komada. Their most recognizable roles are likely as Solo Leveling’s Sung Jinah, Kaguya-sama’s Kaguya Shinomiya, Danmachi’s Asta, Demon Slayer’s Kanao Tsuyuri, and Lycoris Recoil’s Fuki Harukawa, respectively.

Expand Tweet

Ryota Aikei is directing the anime at Soigne studios, with Takuya Miyahara designing the characters. Yoko Yonaiyama is writing the anime’s script, with Aniplex producing. The anime’s ending theme song is titled “Weekend Roll,” and will be performed by halca. As mentioned above, the anime’s opening theme song information has yet to be revealed as of this article’s writing. Fans can expect this news to be shared prior to the anime’s television premiere.

The series serves as the television anime adaptation of Laid-Back Camp creator Afro’s original four-panel manga series of the same name. The manga began in Houbunsha’s Manga time Kirara Miracle! magazine in May 2017 until October 2017, and was then moved to the Manga Time Kirara Carat in December 2017. The manga is still ongoing in the latter magazine today, with four compilation volumes currently available.

