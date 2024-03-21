Mono anime announced with trailer and more

Thursday, March 21, 2024 saw a new official website and Twitter account open to announce that a television Mono anime adaptation of the original manga of the same name was in production. Alongside the announcement news came a key visual, the reveal of the series’ main staff and animation studio, and a 360 degree trailer video in which viewers can move the panoramic camera around.

The interactive trailer video for the Mono anime features various shots of the cast from the anime adaptation, as well as several manga panels from the original series. The environment is also constantly changing throughout the video, making for a unique and memorable viewing experience even with a standard visual setup.

The Mono anime will serve as the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Afro’s original 4-panel manga series of the same name. The original manga series began serialization in Houbunsha’s Manga Time Kirara Miracle! magazine in May 2017, switching to the Manga Time Kirara Carat magazine in December 2017 where it is still ongoing today. Afro is likely best known as the creator of the Laid-Back Camp anime and manga series.

Mono anime reveals animation studio, key staff, and more in initial confirmation announcement

As mentioned above, the Mono anime confirmed its production via the opening of a new official website and Twitter account to share various promotional materials and exciting information. While release information and a cast list for the series weren’t shared, it’s expected these two key pieces of info will be revealed in the coming weeks and months.

Ryota Aikei was announced as the director of the anime series, which will be produced at Soigne studios. Takuya Miyahara is designing the characters for the series, while Yoko Yonaiyama is writing the anime’s script. Aniplex is said to be producing. Like the aforementioned missing information, it’s expected that additional staff will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

The key visual for the series features its central characters in a field with various tables and a nearby bar-like building, suggesting it to be a picnic of some sort. Other characters can be seen in the background, but with significantly less detail than the central cast members in the image’s foreground.

Afro also shared an illustration to commemorate the announcement, featuring the series’ central characters taking a celebratory picture with varying expressions. One of them is also holding a cat with a shirt which features the series’ title and some additional Japanese writing on it.

The series follows high school girls in the “cinephoto” club, which combines cinema and photography. The series most recently released the manga’s third compilation volume in October 2022, and is set to release the fourth volume in Japan on April 25, 2024.

