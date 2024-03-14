Laid-Back Camp season 3 reveals theme songs, new PV, and more

Thursday, March 14, 2024 saw the official website for the television anime series Laid-Back Camp season 3 reveal a new main key visual and a promotional video for the upcoming series. The promotional video reveals and previews the opening and ending theme songs and their respective artists for the upcoming third season.

The new key visual for Laid-Back Camp season 3 features the series’ central cast gathered around a campfire, and is structured as two separate images which make one whole key visual. The promotional video for the upcoming season also focuses on the series’ central cast, seeing them prepare for their next camping trip in various ways.

Laid-Back Camp season 3 serves as the continuation of the anime series of the same name, which serves as the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Afro’s original manga series of the same name. The manga series first debuted in Houbunsha’s Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2015, where it ran until 2019. The series then moved to the Comic Fuz magazine, where it is still ongoing and regularly serialized today.

Laid-Back Camp season 3’s newest PV previews theme songs and more

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the new promotional video for the Laid-Back Camp season 3 television anime series revealed and previewed the opening and ending theme songs for the series. The opening theme song is entitled “Laid-Back Journey” and will be performed by Kiminone. The ending theme song is entitled “So Precious” and will be performed by Asaka.

The series is set to premiere on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 11PM Japanese Standard Time (JST) on the AT-X channel. This will be followed by an airing on the Tokyo MX channel on April 4 at 11:30PM JST, and a subsequent airing on BS11 at 12AM JST on Friday, April 5. Crunchyroll will stream the series internationally as it airs in Japan on a weekly basis.

Expand Tweet

The series is changing animation studios from C-Station to 8-Bit, and will also see Shin Tosaka take over as the new director. Masafumi Sugiura is also newly in charge of series composition, with Hisanori Hashimoto also being the new character designer. Some returning staff includes Akiyuki Tateyama returning as the series’ composer, and Takesi Takadera returning as the sound director. It’s unclear if any additional staff will be announced before the series premiere.

The first season of the anime series premiered in January 2018, with Crunchyroll streaming all 12 episodes. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub of the first season, as well as the second season following its premiere in January 2021. An anime film based on the manga opened in Japan in July 2022, and was available to stream on Crunchyroll that November. A live-action television series adaptation of the original manga premiered in January 2019.

Related links

Laid-Back Camp season 3 unveils new trailer and key visual ahead of April 2024 premiere

Laid-Back Camp season 3 reveals theme song artists in new PV

Laid-Back Camp season 3: Everything we know so far