The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System anime announces 2026 premiere, main cast and staff with PV

On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System anime unveiled the second promotional video to announce the show's 2026 debut, main cast, and staff. However, an exact release date is yet to be revealed.

Produced by GoHands Studios, The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System anime serves as an adaptation of the eponymous fantasy light novel series written by Nekoko and illustrated by Jaian.

Kodansha has been serializing the novels with the Ranobe Books imprint since June 2022. The novels also have a manga version, with Lee Brocco's art. Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine has been serializing the manga adaptation since September 2024.

The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System anime's new PV confirms the 2026 release window

According to the latest promotional clip shared by the anime's official staff on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System anime will begin its broadcast in 2026. A narrower release date will be revealed in the future.

The second promotional video begins with Elma, the protagonist, discovering that he has been reincarnated into the world of Magic World - a game he used to play in his previous life. After that, the PV shows Elma's father slapping and kicking him out of the house for manifesting powers as a Heavy Knight.

In addition, the trailer showcases Elma using his memories from his previous life to rise as a Heavy Knight. Aside from Elma, The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System anime trailer features other important characters who will appear in the anime. Moreover, the PV reveals the cast members.

The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How To Game the System anime stars Takeo Otsuka as the main lead, Elma, while Shion Wakayama voices Luce Rubis, the "clown" who makes a party with Elma. Natsuko Abe lends her voice to Maris Edvan, who manifests as the Saint Swordsman in the series.

Staff and the plot of The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System anime

Elma's father kicks him out of the house (Image via GoHands)

Katsumasa Yokomine directs the Isekai fantasy anime at the Studio GoHands, with Shingo Suzuki as the general director. Takayuki Uchida is the character designer and is the chief animation director with Makoto Furuta and Uchida Keiji Tani.

Hiroshi Ohkubo is listed as the main animator, while Tetsuichi Yamagishi is the chief director. Enji Nakajima and Tetsuya Gunji are the sound directors, while Ludving Forssell is in charge of the show's music.

Elma, as seen in the PV (Image via GoHands)

Based on the original light novel series, The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System anime centers around Elma Edvan, who is reincarnated into the world of a game he used to play in his previous life. Interestingly, Elma is banished from his family for manifesting as the "Defective Class" - Heavy Knight during the Ritual of Divine Blessing.

Even though everyone looks down upon those with the Heavy Knight class, Elma, who has played the game before knows that it's the most powerful class. The fantasy series follows Elma, who embarks on a mission to conquer the world.

