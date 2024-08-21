Why there should be a Suicide Squad Isekai season 2, explored

While the Suicide Squad Isekai anime only premiered at the end of June 2024, the anime has come to an end. This was a result of the series's three-episode premiere and 10-episode run that saw the anime end mid-way through August. Thus, following the anime's finale, fans have begun asking questions about a possible second season.

That's because the anime's finale ended on a cliffhanger, teasing that the story was nowhere close to its end and that there was a lot more to be explored in the future. So, why does the Suicide Squad Isekai anime deserve a second season? What were the hints in the season finale that teased at the same?

Suicide Squad Isekai season 2: Will the series return with a second season?

The Squad as seen in the anime (Image via WIT Studio)

While Warner Bros. Japan has yet to announce a second season for Suicide Squad Isekai, following its season finale, it seems very likely that the WIT Studio anime will receive a sequel season.

Unlike most anime that are produced by Japanese animation studios, Suicide Squad Isekai anime is produced by Warner Bros. Japan. Given the production company's late entry into the world of anime, it is very likely that they have their own way of looking at the variables before renewing a show.

That might be why, despite the cliffhanger ending, the anime has yet to be renewed for a second season. Therefore, while a second season may be under production, fans may have to wait some time before the announcement for the same is made public.

How does the Suicide Squad Isekai finale tease a second season?

Katana as seen in Suicide Squad Isekai (Image via WIT Studio)

As informed by the anime, for most of the series, Harley and co only had one mission, which was to create strong ties between the Isekai world and Earth. However, the anime's finale revealed that Amanda Waller had assigned an additional mission to Rick Flag, which was to apprehend the Joker, who had taken the role of the Emperor.

Until the season finale, the anime had only shown The Joker as part of flashbacks with Harley Quinn. However, the season finale revealed that the Clown Prince of Crime had been in the isekai world from the very beginning. He had been using his newly acquired powers to impersonate all key members of the Empire, especially Katana.

The Joker as seen in the anime (Image via WIT Studio)

While the Joker's aim wasn't clearly stated, his goal was seemingly focused on curing Harley's boredom through the new isekai world. As for Harley Quinn, while it seemed like she wanted to get back with her "Pudding" as soon as possible, the story's narrative suggested that she was going to face off against him in the future.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until Suicide Squad Isekai season 2 is released to learn more about the same. Hence, as far as fans can guess, Warner Bros. Japan does have plans to produce a second season.

