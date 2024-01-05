Will there be a Magi: Adventure of Sinbad season 2? Renewal possibilities, explored

Anime fans have been eagerly anticipating the announcement of Magi: Adventure of Sinbad season 2 ever since the first season finished airing. However, with the first season having been released years ago, fans are left doubtful about the anime's renewal. Thus, here we shall look at the anime's renewal possibilities.

Magi: Adventure of Sinbad, written by Shinobu Ohtaka and illustrated by Yoshifumi Ohtera, is a Japanese manga series that acts as a spin-off and prequel to Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic. Since its serialization on Shogakukan platforms, the manga's chapters have been collected into 19 compiled volumes.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from Magi: Adventure of Sinbad manga.

Magi: Adventure of Sinbad season 2: Will the series be renewed?

No, the chances of Magi: Adventure of Sinbad season 2 getting animated are slim to none. Magi: Adventure of Sinbadseason 1 was released in the Spring of 2016 anime season. Considering that neither the anime's staff nor the animation studio Lay-duce has given any updates about it in the past eight years, there is a good chance that the anime was canceled after its first season.

If one looks at the storyline of the Magi series, technically, Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic is its sequel series. However, Magi: Adventure of Sinbad manga has more content than the animation studio could have adapted as part of its two or more plausible additional seasons. Nevertheless, the studio stopped after the first anime premiered.

Magi: Adventure of Sinbad manga has 19 volumes in total, but the first season only adapted the story till volume 7 chapter 54. This meant there were still about 12 volumes of manga source content left for the animation studio to adapt for Magi: Adventure of Sinbad season 2. However, with the studio having given no updates about it, it is best to assume that the anime might have gotten canceled.

There are several reasons why Magi: Adventure of Sinbad season 2 might not have been greenlit by studio Lay-duce. Firstly, Magi: Adventure of Sinbad manga was over, meaning that there was no need for Shogakukan to invest in the series in hopes of increasing its sales.

This also applies to the anime series as the Magi franchise was popular overseas. However, the animanga studios generally do not account for international popularity while greenlighting an anime and instead look at the series' performance in Japan.

Given the lack of profits from Magi: The Kingdom of Magic, neither A-1 Pictures (the animation studio of Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic) nor Lay-duce had enough reason to animate further seasons of the franchise.

Lastly, while Magi: Adventure of Sinbad season 1 is popular amongst its fans, the series did not generate enough sales, forcing the animation studio to possibly call it quits for the anime series and not produce Magi: Adventure of Sinbad season 2.

Thus, if fans do want to continue the story of Magi: Adventure of Sinbad, it would be best for them to read the manga from chapter 55. Otherwise, the fans can also choose to read the series from the beginning to ensure they do not miss out on anything.