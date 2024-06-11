Suicide Squad Isekai complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

With the ever-increasing love for anime worldwide, Warner Bros. Japan decided to produce television anime based on DC Comics characters, the first of which is the Suicide Squad Isekai anime. The isekai anime has been highly anticipated by fans ever since its first announcement. Now, with its release date inching closer, Warner Bros. Japan has finally unveiled the release schedule for the same.

Most fans would have assumed that the anime would release a standard 11–13 episodes aired throughout the Summer 2024 anime season. However, that is not the case for the new anime, as Warner Bros. Japan has a unique plan for the first DC Comics television anime. So, let's take a look at the Suicide Squad Isekai anime's release schedule.

How many episodes does the Suicide Squad Isekai anime have?

Harley Quinn as seen in the anime (Image via WIT Studio)

As per the information shared by Warner Bros. Japan through email correspondence with Sportskeeda Anime, the Suicide Squad Isekai anime is slated for ten episodes. This is quite unlike a standard anime season that has about 11–13 episodes aired throughout an anime season.

That's not all, as the episodes will also have a unique release schedule. The first three episodes of the Suicide Squad Isekai anime will be released on the same day, Thursday, June 27, 2024. Following that, the anime will release one episode each week until the anime's finale gets released on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

The release schedule for the anime is as follows:

Episode No. Release Date 1, 2, & 3 June 27, 2024 4 July 4, 2024 5 July 11, 2024 6 July 18, 2024 7 July 25, 2024 8 August 1, 2024 9 August 8, 2024 10 August 15, 2024

Where to watch Suicide Squad Isekai anime?

According to the information unveiled by Warner Bros. Japan, the Suicide Squad Isekai anime will premiere in the United States on Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service, Max, and Hulu.

In addition, the series will also be made available to other nations on the same day via local streaming. The anime will be streamed in Korea on ANIPLUS and LAFTEL, and in France on ADN. Lastly, the anime will be available to watch online in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong on HBO GO.

However, that is not the case for its television broadcast, as the anime begins airing on television networks much later, on July 5, 2024, on TOKYO MX, BS11, and ABEMA.

What is the plot of the anime?

Deadshot as seen in the anime (Image via WIT Studio)

The anime follows the story of a group of notorious criminals assembled by Amanda Waller as the Suicide Squad for a special mission. The members include Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark.

This squad is sent to an otherworldly realm full of swords and magic. However, upon their arrival, they cause havoc, leading to their arrest. Unfortunately, Harley and others only have three days before the bombs on their necks explode.

Hence, the Suicide Squad negotiates with Queen Aldora to set them free if they succeed in conquering all their enemies. With that, Harley Quinn and the others head-first into the battle’s frontline. The only way for them to survive is to win.

