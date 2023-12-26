Will The Kingdoms of Ruin anime have a season 2? Explored

The Kingdoms of Ruin anime ended with episode 12 on Friday, December 22, 2023. While fans of the series were hoping for Yokohama Animation Laboratory to announce the series' second season, the anime studio has remained silent about the same. Hence, fans are wondering if they can expect to see a sequel season.

The Kingdoms of Ruin, written and illustrated by yoruhashi, is a sequel work to the author's previous work The Kingdoms of Caliburn. The series had a poor reception, which caused it to never receive an anime adaptation. As for the sequel series, it began serialization in Mag Garden's Monthly Comic Garden magazine in April 2019. Following that, it was picked up by Yokohama Animation Laboratory for producing an anime adaptation.

The Kingdoms of Ruin season 2: Will there be another season?

Adonis as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Laboratory)

Yes, The Kingdoms of Ruin anime will most likely have a second season. While neither Yokohama Animation Laboratory nor the anime's official sources have hinted at the second season's production, the first season ended on an inconclusive point in the story. Hence, fans can expect to see Adonis and Doroka again as they get trapped by the war initiated by Queen of Redia, Lady Dorothea.

Thus, there is a high possibility that anime studio Yokohama Animation Laboratory will animate the series' second season. While the anime hasn't been confirmed yet, its ratings suggest that The Kingdoms of Ruin is one of their better performing anime.

Further, despite the studio's wide variety of anime, it only has three anime that have received over 7-star rating on MyAnimeList. As for The Kingdoms of Ruin, it has received 6.38 stars.

Dorothea as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Laboratory)

When it comes to the source material, the manga series has only published 44.1 chapters till now. In total, with sub-chapters, that is a total of 16 chapters. The anime's first season, meanwhile, has already adapted 33 chapters' worth of content.

Hence, given the lack of source material for a second season, there is a good chance that the second season would not be announced until appropriate number of chapters are published.

However, with the magazine's speed of monthly publishing, it may take about one and half years before the source material becomes available. Therefore, it may take nearly two years for the second season to be possibly announced.

Doroka as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Laboratory)

That said, there is no confirmation that Yokohama Animation Laboratory would resume the series' adaptation. Hence, until an official announcement is made by the official sources, one must not be too confident about a sequel season for the anime. There also remains a possibility that the anime's studio may get changed.

When can fans expect The Kingdoms of Ruin season 2 to be released?

Considering that a 12-episode anime series generally gets animated in a year, fans can expect The Kingdoms of Ruin season 2 to be released one year after the anime is announced.

Given that the source material for the anime might only become available in about 18 months, there is reason to believe that the anime's sequel season might get released sometime in 2027 or much later.