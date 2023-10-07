How to watch The Kingdom of Ruin anime: All episodes and when they arrive

The Kingdom of Ruin anime is a dark fantasy series based on the manga of the same name by Yoruhashi. The anime is produced by studio Yokohama Animation Lab and directed by Keitaro Motonaga.
The Kingdom of Ruin anime is set in a world where humanity once lived in harmony with witches. However, an advanced scientific revolution has made the powers of a witch unnecessary. Succumbing to resentment and fear, the greatest nation in the world begins a brutal witch hunt and eliminates all witches from the land.
The Kingdoms of Ruin anime premiered on October 6, 2023, and new episodes air every Friday on Crunchyroll. The anime is scheduled to run for a total of 12 episodes.
The Kingdom of Ruin anime is available to stream on Crunchyroll
Streaming details and release schedule of the anime
The Kingdom of Ruin anime is one of the most anticipated dark fantasy anime, directed by Keitaro Motonaga and animated by Yokohama Animation Lab. It made its debut on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 10:28 pm.
New episodes will premiere weekly on AT-X, MBS, and other channels in Japan. The anime will also be available to stream globally on Crunchyroll.
Here are the specific release times for various regions for The Kingdom of Ruin anime.
- Japan: Every Saturday at 1:58 am
- US & Canada: Every Friday at 12:58 pm
- Philippine: Every Saturday at 12:58 pm
- India: Every Friday at 10:28 pm
- Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): Every Saturday at 3:58 am
- Singapore: Every Saturday at 12:58 am
Please note that the timings provided here may change due to delays or announcements from the studio in the near future.
The release dates for all 12 episodes of The Kingdom of Ruin anime are as follows:
- Episode 1: October 6, 2023
- Episode 2: October 13, 2023
- Episode 3: October 20, 2023
- Episode 4: October 27, 2023
- Episode 5: November 3, 2023
- Episode 6: November 10, 2023
- Episode 7: November 17, 2023
- Episode 8: November 24, 2023
- Episode 9: December 1, 2023
- Episode 10: December 8, 2023
- Episode 11: December 15, 2023
- Episode 12: December 22, 2023
The Kingdom of Ruin anime series will release a new episode every Friday on Crunchyroll.
Plot of the series
The Kingdoms of Ruin is a dark fantasy anime set in a world where witches were once respected but are now hunted by the Redia Empire. Adonis, a young apprentice witch, witnesses the death of his beloved teacher at the hands of the empire and vows revenge.
Adonis embarks on a dangerous journey, caught in the clash between science and magic. His ultimate goal is to destroy the empire that killed his teacher. Along the way, he faces many challenges, both internal and external. He must overcome his own grief and anger while also navigating the formidable power of the empire.
The Kingdoms of Ruin is a story about revenge, redemption, and the power of magic to change the world. It is a tale that will resonate with fans of dark fantasy, action, and political intrigue.
Cast and character details
In The Kingdom of Ruin series, Kaito Ishikawa portrays the protagonist, Adonis, who possesses extraordinary magical abilities. Azumi Waki lends her voice to Doroka, another significant character in the story. Satoshi Hino voices Yamato, while Kishô Taniyama brings Shiro Usagi to life.
Ryôko Shiraishi beautifully portrays Chloe, adding depth to the character, and Hikaru Tono voices Yuki. This talented cast skillfully breathes life into the diverse and captivating characters of the series, enhancing the immersive experience of this enchanting fantasy world.
