Can Adonis bring back Chloe in The Kingdoms of Ruin? Explained

The Kingdoms of Ruin's premiere introduced us to the charming Ice Witch named Chloe Morgan. Just as fans were starting to like her, the anime saw her get executed by King Goethe of the Redia Empire. Since then, Adonis made it his goal to avenge Chloe. However, just as he began annihilating humans, Doroka stopped him, informing him of the Witches' plan to revive Chloe.

Doroka informed Adonis that a group of Witches was still alive and was aiming at reviving Chloe. However, for the task, they needed Adonis' help, as they needed his memories of the Witch to complete the revival spell. So, while Adonis can definitely bring back Chloe, does he become successful in doing so?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Kingdoms of Ruin manga.

The Kingdoms of Ruin: Will Adonis bring back Chloe?

Chloe Morgan as seen in The Kingdoms of Ruin anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

No, Adonis will not bring back Chloe Morgan because, instead, he is set to revive Doroka. As fans would know, Doroka was shot in the previous episode, following which, unbeknownst to anime fans, Adonis is set to get beheaded. Soon after that, Doroka's friend is set to heal Adonis and teleport her to the Witch's hideout.

There, Adonis gets introduced to Ophelia and the other witches who plan to revive Chloe. While Adonis was happy that he had the opportunity to revive Chloe, Doroka had told him a secret before she passed away.

Right before dying, Doroka had informed Adonis that the Witches were planning to use Chloe for their own ends, thus, she suggested he run away with the Ice Witch following her resurrection.

Adonis as seen in The Kingdoms of Ruin anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Adonis, regardless, planned on resurrecting Chloe and started the spell for the same in front of the Tree of Life, Mito. However, as he went through his memories, he realized that he did not want to force Chloe to suffer again.

Since he did not like to be in someone else's debt, he decided to revive Doroka instead of her. Given that Doroka saved him in the Redia Kingdom, he considered her revival to be payback.

It enraged the Witches, as they were prepared to go after Adonis and Doroka. Just then, the soldiers from the Redia Empire teleported to Witch's planet. The Empire was tracking Adonis using a tracker, hence, they were always aware of his location. Adonis himself knew of the tracker and allowed it to keep running to get the humans to infiltrate the planet.

Doroka as seen in The Kingdoms of Ruin anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

However, during the commotion, Adonis burned Mito, making it impossible for the Witches to ever try and revive Chloe again. This was because, as informed by Ophelia, Mito was the last surviving Tree of Life that was brought to the Witch's country all the way from Earth.

That said, considering that the manga series has magic in it, it seems like there could possibly be another way to revive Chloe. Additionally, one must not forget that The Kingdoms of Ruin manga series is still under serialization. Thus, Chloe Morgan's revival is yet to become completely out of the picture.

