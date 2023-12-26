Will Our Dating Story anime have a season 2? Explored

Our Dating Story anime concluded with its 12th episode on Friday, December 22, 2023. However, many fans found the ending quite inconclusive, as it seemed like there were more plot points to be covered for Luna and Ryuuto's love story. Thus, here we shall take a look at whether fans can expect to see a sequel season for Our Dating Story season 2.

You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Dating Story, written by Makiko Nagaoka and illustrated by Magako, is a Japanese romance light novel series. It began its publication under Fujimi Shobo's Fujimi Fantasia Bunko imprint on September 2020. Following that, a manga adaptation of the same was serialized in Square Enix's Gangan Online web service in February 2022. Soon after, ENGI picked up the series for an anime adaptation.

Our Dating Story season 2: Will there be another season?

Luna as seen in the anime series (Image via ENGI)

Yes, Our Dating Story anime will most likely have a second season. Even though neither the anime studio ENGI nor the animation staff have hinted at the second season's production, the first season ended on an open note. The unresolved nature of Luna and Ryuuto's romance story suggests that there could be additional story arcs to be seen in the future.

Hence, there is a good chance that anime studio ENGI will animate the series' second season. While the same hasn't been confirmed, the anime's ratings suggest that there is a high chance for the same to happen. Up until now, only two of ENGI's anime adaptations have received a rating of over seven on MyAnimeList. Considering that Our Dating Story anime ended up getting a rating of 6.76, there is a high chance that the studio may want to capitalize on the same.

Nikoru and Shuugo as seen in the anime series (Image via ENGI)

As for the source material, the series has a total of seven light novel volumes. Considering that the first season adapted around half of it, there might just be enough content for a second season. However, the anime studio may want to wait for more source material content to be dropped to announce the adaptation of a second season.

That said, there is no guarantee that ENGI will continue with the series' adaptation. Hence, until an official announcement is made, one cannot say with certainty that ENGI will animate the second season. There is also the possibility that the anime might get canceled.

When can fans expect Our Dating Story season 2 to be released?

Luna and Ryuuto as seen in the anime series (Image via ENGI)

Considering that the series's first season had 12 episodes, it is very much possible that if a sequel season does get produced, it will also have around the same number of episodes. Given that a 12-episode anime generally gets animated in about a year, one can expect a newly announced anime to premiere a year later.

If Our Dating Story season 2 does get announced sometime in 2024, there is a high chance that fans can expect the series to be released sometime in 2025 or 2026. Therefore, the anime's second season's release date highly depends on when it gets confirmed by the anime studio.