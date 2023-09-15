Our Dating Story sets hearts aflutter by announcing release date with an official trailer

On Friday, September 15, Kadokawa released a new key visual and promotional video for You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Dating Story anime. With that, the anime announced that it is set to be released on Friday, October 6, 2023. Additionally, the anime also announced its ending theme song "Aikotoba" (Password), performed by the rock band AliA.

Our Dating Story anime follows the relationship between Ryūto Kashima and Runa Shirakawa. Ryūto is a gloomy social outcast while Runa is a popular girl at school. Despite their differences, both begin dating after Ryūto asks out Runa after losing in a game. Slowly, they begin accepting the differences as something to bond over.

Our Dating Story anime announces October release date with new key visual and PV

Expand Tweet

Kadokawa's You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Dating Story anime is set to be released on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 10:30 PM JST. The anime will be available to watch on Japanese television networks like Tokyo MX, BS11, Sun TV, and KBS Kyoto.

Additionally, the anime's latest promotional video announced the title of its ending theme song. The song is called "Aikotoba" (Password), which is performed by the rock band AliA.

The series stars Natsuki Hanae and Saori Ōnishi as the lead characters - Ryūto Kashima and Runa Shirakawa, respectively. Natsuki Hanae previously voiced Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer, while Saori Ōnishi previously voiced Hisako Arato in Food Wars!

Meanwhile, Aoi Koga will voice Maria Kurose, the neat girl with a secret. She is Ryūto's classmate and first-year junior high school transfer student. As for Ayaka Fukuhara, she will voice Nikoru Yamana. Nikoru is Runa's gal best friend, who despite her scary appearance, is very kind.

Ryūto Kashima and Runa Shirakawa as seen in Our Dating Story anime (Image via ENGI)

Joining them is Tomori Kusunoki as Akari Tanikita. Akari is Runa's friend and another gal. She is addicted to handsome idols and says what she wants. Tomori Kusunoki is famous for voicing Makima in Chainsaw Man.

Meanwhile, Fukushi Ochiai and Daisuke Sakaguchi will be voicing Ryūto's friends - Yūsuke Ichiji and Ren Nishina. Ichiji is Ryūto's classmate, while Nishina isn't. Nevertheless, both enjoy watching game commentary videos. As a result, Nishina's grades are in a pinch.

Runa Shirakawa and Ryūto Kashima as seen in Our Dating Story anime (Image via ENGI)

Joining them is Tomoaki Maeno as Shūgo Sekiya. Sekiya is a prep student aiming for medical school. He helps Ryūto with his troubles. Tomoaki Maeno previously voiced NaNaNa Najahkoop in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

Lastly, KUN plays KEN. KEN is a famous gaming streamer in the anime. He has over a million subscribers online.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.