Since its initial release, Trapped in a Dating Sim anime has grown in popularity and is currently one of the most well-liked shows featuring otome isekai. The Trapped in a Dating Sim anime, also known as Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games Is Tough for Mobs, tells the story of a roguish hero named Leon.

Since the first season of Trapped in a Dating Sim anime ended in June 2022, there have now been questions about the release of the second season. However, before that, there are those who wanted to know more about the first season of the anime and where to watch it. Fortunately, there is a completely legal way for Trapped in a Dating Sim anime fans to catch up on its first season.

Trapped in a Dating Sim anime is available to watch on limited streaming services

The Trapped in a Dating Sim anime's first season began airing on April 3, 2022, and concluded on June 19 of the same year. The anime is based on Yomu Mishima's Japanese light novel series of the same name, which is illustrated by Monda.

On August 19, 2022, the first episode of the anime was released on AT-X, Tokyo MX, YTV, and BS NTV. To cater to the international audience, the anime was simultaneously released on Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia in selected regions since both of these services license the anime series. The Trapped in a Dating Sim anime consists of 12 episodes, each consisting of 24 minutes.

However, even though the first season wrapped up in 2022, some of the otakus seem to have taken interest in the show and want to watch it. Fortunately, Crunchyroll has made the series available for international fans in selected regions. But it is important that viewers purchase a Crunchyroll subscription to watch episodes of the anime series. The two most popular subscription packages for viewers are Crunchyroll Fan ($7.99) and Mega Fan ($9.99).

Trapped in a Dating Sim anime: Where to watch, what to expect, and more (Image via ENGI)

The Trapped in a Dating Sim anime is an animated Japanese anime programme created by Studio ENGI, who is known for anime series like Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!, Full Dive, The Detective Is Already Dead, etc. The directors of this season were Kazuya Miura and Shinichi Fukumoto. The former is known for his contribution in Food Wars!, while Fukumoto is known for TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You.

Synopsis of Trapped in a Dating Sim anime

A still of Olivia from Trapped in a Dating Sim (Image via ENGI)

Trapped in a Dating Sim anime follows the story of Leon, an office worker whose sister blackmails him to play and finish an otome game. However, to win the game, he needs to deal with the game's confusing world. As Leon plays the game for countless days, he finally succeeds in clearing it. But since Leon was intensely gaming for days, he becomes sleep-deprived and hungry.

So, Leon goes to a convenience store to eat something, but he falls down the stairs and passes out. Following this, he wakes up and realizes that he has been reincarnated as Leon Fou Bartfort in the Holfort Kingdom as the mobster. As he understands this, Leon also recognizes that he has been reincarnated into the video game that he has been playing for days.

A still of Leon from Trapped in a Dating Sim (Image via ENGI)

Now that he's played the game, Leon knows that women rule supreme and it's hard for supporting characters such as him to survive in the new world. However, Leon soon finds the cheat item Luxion and enlists in the Holtfort Academy. He then seeks to destroy this world and its social hierarchy by utilizing his wide knowledge of the game from his previous life.

While Leon tries to live a normal life, because of his actions he gets mixed up with the nobility and other characters. Following this, he becomes involved in several subplots. Now what happens next is yet to be known.

Updates on Trapped in a Dating Sim season 2

On December 26, 2022, it was announced that the second season of the Japanese television programme Trapped in a Dating Sim anime will be released. A celebration drawing of Leon was drawn by character designer Masahiko Suzuki when the news came out. It was also revealed that the directors from the first season of the anime will return for the second season as well.

However, it's still unknown when the second season of Trapped in a Dating Sim anime will air on TV. The same cast from the first season is expected to be present in the second installment, which is also expected to be available on the same streaming services. As such, viewers can catch up with the first season of the anime until then.

