Grand Blue season 2 streams first trailer and opening song

On March 21, 2025, Grand Blue season 2 released its first trailer, showcasing some footage from the anime sequel. The trailer also revealed the name of the opening theme song and its artist. The sequel will be produced by animation studios ZERO-G and Liber.

Grand Blue season 2 is adapted from a manga series written by Kenji Inoue and illustrated by Kimitake Yoshioka. The manga began serialization in 2014 and has so far compiled 23 physical volumes (21 in English). It has also received both an anime and live-action adaptation.

Grand Blue season 2 unveils its first trailer

The first trailer for Grand Blue season 2 commenced with a focus on the protagonists scuba diving, highlighting the stunning underwater scenery. However, it soon shifted to a room where a group of boys were partying, a typical scene from the series, as seen in season 1.

The trailer also featured the female protagonists dancing to the opening theme song. Some footage from the sequel was also unveiled, hinting at the major roles of some recently announced supporting characters. It concluded with a focus on the male protagonist group and a mention of the voice cast.

Grand Blue season 2's opening theme song, titled Seishun To Wa, will be performed by Shounan no Kaze feat. Atarashii Gakkou no Leaders. The former is a boy band, while the latter is a girl band. The anime sequel will start airing on July 8, 2025, during the Summer 2025 anime season. It will be animated by the returning studio ZERO-G (known for Farming Life in Another World) along with the new studio Liber (known for Bartender: Glass of God).

The newly announced voice cast for the sequel includes Aya Yamane (Leclerc from Vivy: Flourite Eye's Song) as Sakurako Busujima, Sumire Morohoshi (Juliette from Mushoku Tensei) playing Shiori Kitahara, and Yoshino Aoyama (Nanao from Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian) voicing Naomi Otoya.

Grand Blue season 2 synopsis

Kitakara and Kouhei as seen in the anime trailer (Image via ZERO-G and Liber)

As of this article's publication, the anime's production team has yet to unveil an official synopsis for the sequel. However, as seen in the first trailer, the sequel will continue Iori's journey through college as he makes new friends and finds himself in even more questionable scenarios.

Grand Blue tells the story of Iori Kitahara, the male protagonist who changes places and shifts to the coastal side. There, he learns about scuba diving for the first time and meets new friends. However, his sensitivity to alcohol comes into play at every party, leading to some embarrassment. With some friends supporting him and others plotting mischievous antics, how will Iori's college life unfold?

