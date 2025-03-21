The Holy Grail of Eris anime reveals new cast and more in PV

Friday, March 21, 2025 saw the television The Holy Grail of Eris anime series begin streaming a new promotional video, which revealed key production info including the anime’s TV format. While the original light novel series was previously announced as receiving an anime adaptation, this latest promotional video is the first to confirm its television format.

Ad

Additional info included the anime’s full staff and more cast members, with a new key visual also revealed alongside this exciting information. Although The Holy Grail of Eris anime didn’t reveal a release window or date, fans can expect some sort of release information to be part of the series’ next major news announcement.

The Holy Grail of Eris anime casts Tensura Slime’s Shion, reveals Ashi Productions as animation studio

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The two new cast members announced for The Holy Grail of Eris anime are Yohei Azakami as Randolph Ulster and M.A.O as Lily Orlamunde. Their most recognizable prior roles are likely as Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions’ titular protagonist, and as Tensura Slime’s Shion and Fire Force’s Iris, respectively. They join previously announced starring cast members Kana Ichinose as Constance Grail and Sayumi Suzushiro as Scarlett Castiel.

Ad

Ichinose and Suzushiro are reprising their roles from the previous drama CD released for author Kujira Tokiwa and illustrator Yuunagi’s original light novel series of the same name. The full staff, including animation studio Ashi Productions, is as follows per the latest available information as of this writing:

Director: "Morita to Junpei"

Series Composition, Script: Kenichi Yamashita

Character Design: Chie Kawaguchi

Sub-Character Design: Jun Yukawa

Art Director: Nobuhito Sue (Kusanagi)

Color Design: Aiko Yamagami (T.D.I.)

Director of Photography: Yūko Kamahara (T.D.F.)

Editing: Yuriko Sano (T.A.P.)

Sound Director: Yūichi Morita

Production: Good Smile Film / DRE Pictures

Animation Production: Ashi Productions

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The new promotional video for The Holy Grail of Eris anime series focuses on Ichinose and Suzushiro’s characters primarily while also establishing the anime’s setting. The trailer also features Azakami and M.A.O’s characters, and previews their respective performances as well, albeit relatively briefly. The trailer ends by confirming the aforementioned cast and staff information, with no official release information currently available as mentioned above.

The light novel which the anime series will adapt originally began as a web novel by Tokia on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website. The web novel originally ran from October 2017 to August 2018, while the light novels ran from November 2019 to November 2024 under two different publishers and imprints.

Ad

The series has also been adapted into a manga by illustrator Hinase Momoyama, published by Square Enix in its Manga Up! magazine. The manga adaptation began in November 2019, and is still ongoing today. A spinoff manga written by S.Kosugi and published by Drecom Media in its DRE Comics magazine began in November 2024, and is also still ongoing.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback